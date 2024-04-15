800G Optical Transceiver Market Size to Grow USD 898.6 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 14% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 800G Optical Transceiver Market is Segmented by Type (QSFP-DD, OSFP), by Application (Telecommunications, Data Communication).

The Global 800G Optical Transceiver Market was valued at USD 356 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 898.6 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of 800G Optical Transceiver Market

Due to the exponential development of data traffic from cloud services, streaming, 5G, and Internet of Things applications, data center settings are experiencing an increase in demand for larger bandwidth and faster data transfer rates, which is driving the market for 800G optical transceivers.

The need for sophisticated optical transceiver systems that can provide more capacity, scalability, and energy efficiency grows as companies try to satisfy these expectations.

The use of 800G transceivers is also being accelerated by technical developments like coherent optics and silicon photonics, which allow data center managers to efficiently handle the ever-increasing volumes of data traffic while improving network performance and cutting operational expenses.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF 800G OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET:

Higher bandwidth solutions are becoming more and more necessary due to the constant increase in data traffic caused by streaming services, cloud computing, 5G, and Internet of Things applications. This demand is met by 800G optical transceivers, which provide substantially faster data rates than earlier generations. The market for 800G transceivers is predicted to expand as a result of a boom in adoption brought on by companies and consumers producing and consuming more data.

For a number of reasons, QSFP-DD (Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density) is becoming more and more popular in data transmission. First off, it provides increased port density, which is essential for high-performance computing settings and closely packed data centers since it allows more connections in a constrained amount of space. Second, faster transmission speeds are made possible by QSFP-DD's support for greater data rates. These speeds are crucial for managing the ever-growing amounts of data produced by contemporary services and applications. Furthermore, network operators may easily upgrade their QSFP infrastructure with QSFP-DD as it is backward compatible with current QSFP equipment. Its hot-pluggable feature also makes installation and maintenance simple, cutting down on downtime and operating interruptions. Overall, QSFP-DD is the recommended option for data communication applications due to its increased port density, quicker data rates, compatibility, and ease of use.

When looking to save expenses and lessen their environmental impact, network providers and operators of data centers must take energy efficiency into account. In comparison to lower-speed options, 800G optical transceivers have better power efficiency, allowing for the transmission of more data per watt of power used. The use of 800G transceivers is anticipated to increase as energy efficiency gains importance, especially in hyperscale data center settings.

The shift to higher-speed optical networks is being driven by the demand for greater data transfer rates and the constant expansion of data traffic. The need for 800G optical transceivers is rising as network operators improve their infrastructure to accommodate greater bandwidth needs. These transceivers are needed to fulfill the demands of expanded network capacity and quicker data transmission rates.

Increasing-speed optical transceivers are becoming more and more necessary as 5G networks are deployed in order to handle the increasing bandwidth needs and low-latency communication capabilities of 5G applications. The high-speed, high-capacity optical connections that are necessary to interconnect 5G base stations, data centers, and core network infrastructure are made possible in large part by 800G transceivers, which is driving the market's expansion.

The need for high-performance computing (HPC) solutions is being driven by the growing use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other data-intensive computer applications. In order to provide quicker data transfer and processing capabilities, 800G optical transceivers are essential for tying together HPC clusters, data storage systems, and network infrastructure. There will be a growing need for high-speed optical transceivers like 800G as long as HPC is required.

800G OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The market for 800G optical transceivers is dominated by North America due to the region's early adoption of cutting-edge networking technologies, large concentration of data centers, and presence of significant technological businesses. The need for high-speed optical transceivers is driven by the region's substantial expenditures in hyperscale data centers, 5G networks, and cloud services. The expansion of the 800G transceiver market in North America is also facilitated by advantageous governmental regulations, technical advancements, and a strong emphasis on data security and dependability.

Key Companies:

Finisar (Acquired by II-VI)

Zhongji Lnnolight

AAOI

Lumentum

Accelink

Source Photonics (Acquired by Huaxi Holding)

Hisense Broadband

O-Net

Eoptolink

Kaiam

Sumitomo

YOFC

