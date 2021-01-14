8 Global Shifts for 2021 Reshaping Industries, Governments and Society

Emerging advancements in technologies such as AI and automation will lead the way as we continue to fight the pandemic. Connectivity and flexibility in work structures will blur physical boundaries between work, cities, and our homes.

To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 8 Growth Opportunities for 2021 Impacting Industries, Governments and Society – What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/54h

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in areas such as:

The trust paradox: disinformation and lack of data privacy The automation wave Trade decoupling Anywhere-health Workforce in transition

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

