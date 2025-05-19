7UP® LAUNCHES SUPER DUPER REFRESHER: ITS DYNAMIC GLOBAL PLATFORM TO OWN FUNCTIONAL REFRESHMENT

The global repositioning highlights 7UP's distinct ability to be the ultimate refreshment for any occasion, brought to life through product innovations and culturally resonant creative campaigns

DUBLIN, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 7UP® unveils Super Duper Refresher – a new global platform grounded in the science of what makes a drink truly refreshing – the fusion of flavour, fizz, and cold temperature. Backed by sensory research and consumer insight, the platform reinforces 7UP's role in delivering the perfect thirst-quenching sip. Through new product launches, creative campaigns and real-world experiences, 7UP is setting a new standard in functional refreshment – making every sip not just satisfying, but unmistakably 7UP.

7UP Super Duper Refresher

Building on its multi-sensory approach, 7UP is also introducing a new music logo (MOGO) – a signature tune designed to capture the uplifting feeling of drinking a 7UP. Instantly recognisable and easy to recall, the sound adds a new layer to the brand experience and strengthens an emotional connection beyond the product itself.

Now rolling out across markets, Super Duper Refresher is coming to life in ways that resonate with local consumers – from cooling down at social gatherings to elevating meals and refreshing cocktails or mocktails. The platform is built to resonate in the moments that matter most. In key markets, such as India, Pakistan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, the campaign will adopt a playful, culturally tailored narrative under the banner of 'Super Duper Refresher,' blending regional culture, humour and colloquialism into the brand story.

This next chapter builds on nearly a century of heritage and innovation as 7UP expands its core portfolio, introducing new flavours and product ranges designed to tap into the core sensory elements of refreshment. These launches help demonstrate how local markets are owning the Super Duper Refresher platform – bringing it to life in bold new ways:

The 7UP Extra Fizz range, emphasising fizz as a key component of the drinking experience, is now available in Egypt , and UAE, with launches planned for Saudi Arabia this summer. To celebrate Super Duper Refresher, 7UP brought a one-of-a-kind activation to Dubai's Kite Beach. Inspired by a lifeguard tower, the unmissable 7UP Mixology Tower was the ultimate destination to cool off. Customers savoured perfectly chilled 7UP extra fizz and next-level mixes, while enjoying a full-body refreshment with a cocktail-shaker shaped water sprinkler and icy plunge pools.

range, emphasising fizz as a key component of the drinking experience, is now available in , and UAE, with launches planned for this summer. To celebrate Super Duper Refresher, 7UP brought a one-of-a-kind activation to Kite Beach. Inspired by a lifeguard tower, the unmissable 7UP Mixology Tower was the ultimate destination to cool off. Customers savoured perfectly chilled 7UP extra fizz and next-level mixes, while enjoying a full-body refreshment with a cocktail-shaker shaped water sprinkler and icy plunge pools. 7UP Mint Lemonade turns up the dial on refreshment in Pakistan , capturing Super Duper Refresher by offering a crisp, cooling twist that elevates each sip, offering that instant minty refreshment.

turns up the dial on refreshment in , capturing Super Duper Refresher by offering a crisp, cooling twist that elevates each sip, offering that instant minty refreshment. 7UP Pink Lemonade is a vibrant take on the classic zero-sugar range, blending lemon-lime with a burst of tangy raspberry for a sweet new serve of Super Duper Refresher, now debuting in the UK.

With more flavours on the way, 7UP is drawing on local market insight to shape innovations that reflect evolving consumer tastes around the world.

Salman Butt, Senior Marketing Director at 7UP said: "Since its creation, 7UP has been bringing delicious beverages to the world, and we're continuously exploring different ways to refine and advance the Super Duper Refresher experience for today's consumer. Our commitment to innovation drives us to push boundaries – whether it's evolving core product formats or introducing exciting flavours to craft an undeniably thirst-quenching drink, 7UP will always stand apart as the ultimate choice in refreshment around the world."

For further information on the global brand platform and local market activity, please refer to local websites and social channels.

* 7UP is a trademark of PepsiCo for all international markets excluding the US

