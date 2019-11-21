6th New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival Held from November 1 to 4

SAPPORO, Japan, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival was held at New Chitose Airport for four days, from November 1 to 4, 2019.

(Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201911193697?p=images)

Part of this year's film festival was held as an opening event of Portom Hall, a new facility at the international terminal building of New Chitose Airport. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Portom Hall, two short films produced by the festival were shown at an opening ceremony of the festival. The two films were made for a 330 inch/4K vision called a Digital Symbol set at the lounge of the international terminal. The first film, "Sagashimono" (Things You Are Looking For), was produced by Project, a Japanese producer unit, while the second one, "Fly Me to HOKKAIDO" was directed by TOCHKA. Project talked at the opening ceremony about the film while TOCHKA did a live performance of making animation with ceremony participants.

During the film festival, a variety of programs were held, including the screening of invited works at the New Chitose Airport Theater and talk programs by invited creators from Japan and overseas on the 4th floor of the domestic terminal building. Besides, exhibitions and e-sports events were held at the Center Plaza (on the 2nd floor of the domestic terminal), crowded with many visitors.

The competition screening, the main event of the festival, covered 91 films carefully selected from over 2,200 works submitted (including short films and feature films). An award ceremony was held on the final day, November 4. The Grand Prix (Short Film) was awarded to "Acid Rain" by Polish artist Tomek Popakul. For the filmmaker, this is the second Grand Prix at the festival. Popakul said in his speech, "I am very surprised. This film festival is an important and favorite place for me." The Grand Prix (Feature Film) went to "I Lost My Body" by Jeremy Clapin (France). All winning works can be found on the official festival website (http://airport-anifes.jp/en).

The 6th New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival was a great success with the highest attendance in history of 43,000 visitors.

SOURCE New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival Executive Committee