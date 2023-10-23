60% of UK Gamblers Play With £1 Deposit Bonuses, KingCasinoBonus Reports

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- £1 deposit bonuses are the highest trending casino bonus in 2023: 60% of online casino customers claim them. When it comes to sign-up conversions, £5 deposit bonuses are the leaders. New data about UK gambler preferences and usage comes from KingCasinoBonus, the leading UK casino bonus auditor. The brand has over 7 years of experience in online gambling.

2023's Latest Data on £1 Deposit Bonuses & Other Minimum Deposit Offers

KingCasinoBonus shows that 60% of their site's users claim £1 deposit bonuses, while £5 deposit bonuses follow, claimed by 41%. The average £10 welcome deposit bonuses sit in 3rd place: 36% of gamblers claim them.

How the data applies practically:

Online casinos that lower the threshold for deposits gain 22% more users as opposed to others.

Small deposit casino bonuses are starting to rival free casino bonuses, like free spins or no deposits.

Small payments may entail higher wagering expectations, so the requirements to complete before cashout may be slowed down.

All this data comes from a 2023 internal audit of gambler behaviour. KingCasinoBonus analysed these patterns to make a clear customer profile and cater to their audience in enhanced ways.

No Wagering Free Spins & Bonus Multipliers Have High Claim Rates

Going below the top 3 bonuses, the 4th and 5th places are occupied by no wagering free spins and bonus multipliers.

Bonus Type Reviewed Maximum bonus average Reason for claiming No wagering free spins 100 free spins Shortened wait until cashout Bonus Multipliers 200% - 300% bonus amount Higher sums for gambling bets

When taking a look at all these trends and reverse engineering why UK gamblers choose these bonuses as opposed to others, the bonus review team discovered:

No wagering free spins come in batches of 20 up to 100, for payments generally stagnant at £10.

The value per spin from no wagering free spins can go over the average industry mark of £0.10.

200% match bonuses are sought after frequently and are offered more rarely than 100% match bonuses.

What does KingCasinoBonus Predict for Changes in Casino Trends?

These low deposit bonuses are predicted to still rise in popularity in 2024, possibly with 15% more claims than before.

The reasoning relies on their accessibility. £1 deposit bonuses are essentially an equivalent of no deposit bonuses, while promotions activated by £5 or £10 are budget-friendly. People who gamble casually but consistently will gravitate to them much more than high-roller promotions.

Free spins with no wagering could stagnate or, at best, rise 5% in popularity next year, not because gamblers are losing interest in them but because they have already reached an elevated demand limit.

Ionut Catalin Marin, CEO of KingCasinobonus, Speaks on Minimum Deposit Bonuses

"We now know the hottest topic for casino bonuses this year. We advise UKGC-verified casino sites to follow and apply the trends we discovered and create casino bonuses that require less than £10 of spending. A combination of low deposits and high bonus amounts, over £35, plus added free spins is the blueprint for the best promotion a casino site can create.

We will continue to scour the offers active in the UK industry, test them and rate their quality so gamblers can make the best decision for a tighter budget." mentioned Ionut Catalin Marin, CEO of KingCasinoBonus .

