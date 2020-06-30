5G in a Post-COVID-19 World: ABI Research's 5G Technology Summit Will Provide Insights into the State of 5G Going Forward

ABI Research's global team of analysts are sharing their insights in immersive webinars, exclusive roundtables, collaborative panel discussions, and personalized one-on-one strategy sessions

OYSTER BAY, New York, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G technology was beginning to revolutionize markets, industries, and companies across the globe, and then the COVID-19 pandemic started. 5G will quickly gain momentum in the post-COVID-19 world, but now there are strategies that need to be reshaped, plans that need to be adjusted, and questions that need to be answered. To help facilitate this critically important flow of information, global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research, is pleased to announce its three-day online 5G Technology Summit from July 14-16.

"After receiving many inquiries on the state of 5G in the wake of COVID-19 and following the success of our recent Digital Tech Summit, we're once again bringing all our analysts together with prominent industry experts to share their insights in a series of immersive webinars exclusive roundtables, and collaborative panel discussions. We are also offering complimentary one-on-one online strategy sessions. The 5G Technology Summit will help businesses across all verticals gain valuable 5G technology intelligence to devise marketing strategies, optimize technology investments, and more," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research officer at ABI Research.

Intel's Asha Keddy, Sequans' Dr. George Karam, CNET's Brian Cooley, Nokia's Arnaud Legrand, Telefonica's Dr. Diego Lopez, and Harman's Vishnu Sundaram are just a few of many panel speakers joining ABI Research Analysts. A full list of speakers can be found here.

Immersive Webinars: Our team of expert analysts will offer detailed insights into the state of 5G, including as it relates to key enterprises, markets, opportunities, and technologies. Immersive Webinars will cover topics such as: COVID-19 and the Impact on 5G Deployments, 5G and Private Networks, the 5G APAC Market post-COVID-19, 5G for the IoT, and 5G in Industrial Manufacturing.

Exclusive Roundtables: Attendees can share their thoughts, get answers to their questions, and network with industry peers in intimate, Chatham House Rules roundtable discussions. Potential topics include: Vertical Market Opportunities for 5G and Private Cellular, Kickstarting the APAC 5G Market, 5G Devices, and 5G Network Security.

Collaborative Panel Discussions: Attendees will get expert guidance on every angle of 5G, as our analysts and guests answer critical questions and provide their unique perspective on 5G. Topics include: Telcos Vs. Webscale in the Race for 5G Edge Computing, 5G and Telco Cloud Market Innovation, 5G as Part of a Technology Nexus: AR, VR, Smart Cities, EVs and Autonomous Vehicles, and Robotics.

For more information, and to register for ABI Research's 5G Technology Summit, go to https://summit.abiresearch.com/5g/. The detailed agenda can be found here.

