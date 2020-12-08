5G Chipset Market Worth $ 66.8 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 26.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "5G Chipset Market"

Global 5G Chipset Market Overview

Increasing demand for mobile data services expected to propel the demand for 5G mobile broadband technology in the future. The continuous development of cellular networks has enabled users to experience fast data transfer rates with low latency. Demand for mobile data services is primarily driven by the growing use of services and applications in both consumer electronic devices and business-to-business (B2B) communication systems that are currently using/testing data-intensive applications such as virtual and augmented reality, and 3D and ultra-HD video content. To support the increasing data traffic, more bandwidth is required. It is expected that 5G would provide 1,000 times more bandwidth than its predecessor mobile broadband generations 4G and 3G. Therefore, the growing mobile data traffic would force network operators to provide more bandwidth to consumers; this factor is expected to propel the demand for 5G mobile broadband technology in the future.

In addition, the proliferation of devices using the internet boosts the demand for an entirely new wireless infrastructure called 5G. Fifth generation wireless (5G) is described as the next generation of mobile networks beyond the current 4G LTE mobile network. These networks expand broadband wireless services beyond mobile internet to Internet of Things (IoT) and critical communications segments to enable a perceived fully ubiquitous connected world. 5G is expected to deliver new levels of efficiency and performance empowering new user experiences and connection of new industries.

The major players in the market are Intel, Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Anokiwave, Infineon Technologies, Integrated Device Technology, Xilinx, Nokia, Samsung Electronics, IBM

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 5G Chipset Market on the basis of Product, Integrated Circuit, Industry, and Geography.

5G Chipset Market by Product

Network Infrastructure Equipment



Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)



Devices

5G Chipset Market by Integrated Circuit

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)



Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)



Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)



Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)

5G Chipset Market by Industry

Building Automation



Industrial Automation



Automotive & Transportation



Energy & Utilities



Healthcare



Public Safety & Surveillance



Retail



Consumer Electronics

5G Chipset Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

