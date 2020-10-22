Guangzhou will witness the 2020 World 5G Convention on November 26

This article was written by the World 5G Convention Organizing Committee(reported by Science and Technology Daily):

The 2020 World 5G Convention, co-hosted by the People's Government of Guangdong Province of the PRC, National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC, Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC, and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC, will be held in Guangzhou from November 26 to 28. The theme of the Convention is "5G+ By All for All ".

On March 4, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee emphasized to speed up the construction of new infrastructures such as 5G networks and data centers. When General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Zhejiang, Shaanxi and other places this year, he successively gave important instructions on accelerating the construction of new infrastructure such as 5G.

With the deepening of a new round of global technological revolution and industrial transformation, 5G has become a priority development area in the world's digital economy development strategy. According to the prediction of the Global Association for Mobile Communications Systems, by 2024, there will be nearly 1.2 billion 5G users worldwide. China Academy of Information and Communications Technology predicts that the cumulative investment in China's 5G network construction is potential to reach RMB 1.2 trillion by 2025. It will fuel the upstream and downstream industrial chain and application investment in various industries to exceed RMB 3.5 trillion. From 2020 to 2025, China's 5G commercial use will indirectly drive the total economic output of about RMB 24.8 trillion.

The World 5G Convention is the world's first international event in the 5G field, and it was held in Beijing for the first time in 2019. The Convention gathered experts and scholars as well as business executives from all over the world to conduct in-depth discussions centering on the theme of "5G - Change the World, Create the Future". Here is the list of the participants of the opening ceremony: Cai Qi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee; Wang Yong, State Councilor; Wang Zhigang, Minister of Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC; Miao Wei, former Minister of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC; and Lin Nianxiu, Deputy Director of the National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC. It fully embodies the high attention the Party and state leaders pay to 5G development.

The 2020 World 5G Convention will be held in Guangzhou, where it will gather important and influential scientists in the global information and communication field, world-renowned 5G service providers, and 5G industry application providers to conduct exchanges and discussions on cutting-edge technologies, industry trends, and innovative applications in the 5G field. The Convention will fully reflect the traction of 5G in the world's new economic form and the importance of 5G in the new dual-cycle development pattern and highlight that 5G promotes the upgrading of traditional industries and a new digital life, "smartly benefits", demonstrating the role and value of 5G industry empowerment to the world.

According to the introduction released by the Organizing Committee of the World 5G Convention, the Convention will be held in a new click-and-mortar way, consisting of an opening ceremony, a main forum and summit forums. 5G and Media Industry Transformation Forum as well as 5G and Digital Life New Consumption Forum will be firstly held on November 25. The opening ceremony and the main forum will be held in the morning on November 26. Summit forums will be held successively from the afternoon on November 26 to 27, including Digital Economy Led by 5G and Sustainable Development Forum, 5G and the Greater Bay Area Development Forum, The 3rd AI & I Guangzhou International Summit 2020, 5G and Industrial Internet Forum, 5G and Public Health & Healthcare Forum, 5G and Smart Transportation Forum, 2020 International Seminar on Future Information Communication Technologies and Strategies, and so on. Extensive discussion will be made under different themes and in diverse fields.

During the Convention, an exhibition with an area of about 12,000 square meters will be held from November 26 to 28, displaying new life, new industries, new technologies and other themes. The interactive display space will be built around social production activities, including family life, health care, financial consumption, social communication, education and entertainment, transportation and logistics, production and manufacturing, urban management and other 5G application service scenarios. The exhibition will focus on displaying the outstanding cases of 5G applications so far, highlighting the achievements of 5G benefiting the public and empowering industries. Visitors can experience 5G smart life applications in person, have in-depth experience of the promotion of 5G to industrial production, and have a comprehensive understanding of the new technologies, new products in upstream and downstream of the 5G industrial chain.

In the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area issued by the Central Committee of the CPC and the State Council in February 2019, it is clearly stated that we should promote the new-generation information technologies and develop them into new pillar industries, and foster a number of major industrial projects in key areas such as new display technologies, new-generation communication technologies, 5G and mobile Internet.

As one of the organizers of the Convention, Guangdong province has been actively promoting the development of 5G industrial application. In 2019, Guangdong Province issued the Guangdong Provincial Action Plan for Accelerating the Development of 5G Industry (2019-2022), specifying the goal and direction for the development of 5G industry. As one of the first 5G pilot cities in China, Guangzhou attaches great importance to seizing the opportunity for the rapid development of 5G, accelerating the cultivation of new business types, new economies and new momenta, and creating new momentum led by science and technology, so as to provide important support for Guangzhou to realize the goal of "old city, new vitality". The Convention will explore the new starting point, new directions and new opportunities of 5G combining the development trend of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and taking account of the commercial implementation process, promote the integration of 5G into all industries, and link all things to benefit the public, and empower the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

The registration channel for participating the 2020 World 5G Convention and the exhibition is now open. For details, please refer to the official website of the Convention www.w5gc.com.

