£500m Bond Launched for Holiday Park Investment

SOUTHPORT, England, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy Ninth Group, a UK-based global asset management specialist, has launched a new Fixed Income Real Estate Bond to the professional private and institutional investment market.

Coined Seventy Ninth Luxury Living Six (LL6), the bond will raise £500m, and facilitate the acquisition, management and development of leisure and holiday park assets across the United Kingdom.

In 2023, 63 percent of people planned a summer staycation, up 50 percent on the previous year, demonstrating the continued appetite for holiday opportunities in the UK.

With more than 50 years of experience managing real estate assets, Seventy Ninth Group will use the bond to acquire UK holiday assets that were popular during the pandemic, for a fraction of their previous value, to redevelop these assets. Once redevelopment is complete some will be sold on to holiday and investment markets, while others will remain within Seventy Ninth Group's portfolio for the longer term.

Jake Webster, Managing Director, at Seventy Ninth Group comments: "The launch of this £500m bond showcases the continued progress and success of our real estate investment portfolio.

"As the UK residential buy-to-let market remains uncertain, with record high interest rates, savvy investors are looking to diversify their real estate portfolio. We believe LL6 is a great opportunity for our global network of 2,500 partners, looking for strong returns, to do just that, and we look forward to welcoming more qualified investors to the bond in the coming weeks."

Since 2020, Seventy Ninth Group has set the standard for investors looking to gain exposure to the holiday park sector of the UK property market, working with private and institutional investors to date.

The Seventy Ninth Group is an award-winning asset management company headquartered in the United Kingdom. It holds a unique and advantageous position in the real estate sector, specialising in the acquisition, management and development of desirable assets.