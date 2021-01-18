500investments Sums Up 2020, Beats Expectations for User Activity

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's reports for 2020, leading online brokerage firm 500investments has announced a sharp rise in user activity on its platforms and apps, surpassing expectations published by financial experts. This is especially surprising, since 2020 was a year of financial uncertainty and a slowdown was felt in the online trading industry.

The data, gathered by 500investments' team of professional analysts, highlights one main conclusion: The company's customer-oriented approach has paid off for it in 2020. With that in mind, 500investment is bracing itself for another boost in demand for its services in 2021, and more steps taken in that direction are set to be announced in the near future.

A sign of optimism for 2021

Among the reasons for the rising popularity of 500investments in 2020, industry-leading low spreads have played a big role, considering the financial crisis and the competitive market that has emerged as a result. However, other factors such as the zero-commission policy, the speedy execution guarantee and the negative equity protection mechanism were also stated as being key in traders' decision-making process.

Client benefits are not a policy change in reaction to the COVID-19 slowdown for 500investments, but rather a basic principle from the day the company was founded. Client satisfaction has been the goal behind actions taken by the company, and that is apparently what brought it to where it is today – an achievement worth being proud of. This principle is also the rationale behind other steps taken by 500investments, such as 24/6 support service. The firm also makes a continuous effort to keep its trading academy content and market updates as informative and useful to all kinds of traders as possible.

About 500investments

Launched in 2019 by the financial service provider Cabsy Holdings , 500investments is already considered a key player in the online trading world, giving its users access to one of the widest arrays of assets available, including over 1,000 different stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and forex currencies. Traders can operate on the company's platforms via any device, since it is modified to suit desktop, mobile and tablet interfaces. Aside from that, 500investments also offers its clients a unique custom app, available for both iOS and Android systems. 500investments abides by a 'no hidden fee' guarantee to all users, regardless of initial deposit amount.

SOURCE 500investments