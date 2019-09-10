4th Starch World Europe heads to Copenhagen with Site Visits to Starch factories and Paper Mills, Insights on Potato, Organic Starches

CMT's 4th Starch World Europe, on 16-18 October, 2019 in Copenhagen, focuses on starches from potatoes and green bananas, role of CRISPR, polyols, organic starches and proteins production.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) and supported by Starch Europe plus Larsson as Platinum sponsor, the 2019 summit is held in potato production hub – Denmark. Aptly, the event starts off with a site visit to Lyckeby Starch Factory – providing valuable information on potato farming and starch production, followed by a tour of Larsson's head office and manufacturing plant in Bromolla and Stora Enso Pulp & Paper Mill facility in Nymolla.

In the program, Mathias Samuelsson, Head of Sales and Development, Lyckeby Starch, shares details of 'CRISPR-Cas9 Technique for Sustainable Production of Potato Starch' while Corine Kroft, CSR Manager, Duynie Holding (Duynie Group); and Christiaan Oei, Commercial Director, Novidon, presents on 'Creating New Value from Side Stream Potato Starch'.

Key speakers are:

  • Simon Bentley, MD, Commoditia - Outlook for EU Starch: Crops, Products and Trade
  • Arjan Geerlings, New Business Development Manager, Herba Ingredients - Rice Flour vs Rice Starch with Focus on Applications
  • Gijs van Elst, Director - Organic Ingredients, Meelunie - Organic Starch Market
  • Carole Bingley, Sr. Associate Principal Scientist - Product & Ingredient Innovation, Reading Scientific Services Ltd (RSSL) - Opportunities for Polyols & Bulking ingredients in a Sugar Reduction Drive
  • Per-Ola Nilsson, Paper Mill Director, Stora Enso Paper - Trend in Paper Markets, Production Process & Implications for Starch Suppliers
  • Gregory Coue, Technical Manager, Kompuestos - Biobased and Compostable Thermoplastic Resins Made from Different Starches
  • Marcin Pacholak, CEO, Silesian Flour - Natural Specialty Flours & Functional Applications
  • Dr. Salomeh Ahmadi-Abhari, Carbohydrate Researcher, University of Groningen - Innovations to meet consumers' healthy demand in high carbohydrate foods
  • Juyun Lim, Associate Professor - Food Science and Technology Dept, Oregon State University - Starch Taste: Oral Digestion, Sensory Perception, and Transduction Mechanisms
  • Sean Patrick, Founder, Gabanna - The Case With Matooke (green banana) Flour

Protein Developments and Opportunities for Starch are examined in 5 sessions:

  • Starch Europe - Challenging Times for EU Starch Producers But Opportunities in the EU Bioeconomy and Protein Plans -
  • Oréade-Brèche - EU Market for Plant Proteins : Food Market Segments and Outlook
  • Future Foods - Commercializing Your Protein: Functionality versus Value
  • BioscienZ - Production of Food Proteins from Carbohydrate Crops with Fermentation Technology
  • 3fbio - Collaboration to accelerate introduction of protein to market -- the important role of starch crops

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit will also showcase new technologies by exhibitors -- AVA, Krettek, Larsson, Buhler and many more.

View event website or contact Huiyan at huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9113 for more details.

4th Starch World Europe is held in conjunction with Food Proteins EUROPE 2019 on 17-18 October, 2019 at the same venue.

