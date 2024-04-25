4Pro (2nd Gen): A new generation of Pioneering Smart Commuting Solutions

BEIJING, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Scooter, 4Pro (2nd Gen), which is produced by Brightway Innovation Intelligent Technology (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd., is unveiled recently.

Xiaomi Unveils 4Pro (2nd Gen)

4Pro (2nd Gen) brings more convenience and fun to Xiaomi users.

Xiaomi made waves with the unveiling of its latest Electric Scooter, 4Pro (2nd Gen). This new electric scooter has taken an important step in terms of battery life, safety performance and intelligence, and also brings more convenience to Xiaomi users.

Elevating the Commuting Experience

The launch of the 4Pro (2nd Gen) signifies Xiaomi's successful endeavor to elevate the commuting experience to new heights. This electric scooter's standout feature lies in its outstanding battery life, with a built-in 468Wh battery capable of providing a range of up to 60km. It is no longer necessary for users to frequently charge their vehicles, which makes traveling simpler and free of concern. The newly upgraded electric scooter is equipped with a maximum power 1000W motor and rear-wheel drive design, it offers enhanced acceleration and climbing capabilities, catering to various usage scenarios. It is worth mentioning that 10" widened tubeless tires take into account both comfort and safety, and provide stable support for riding.

On top of that, 4Pro (2nd Gen) is also equipped with auto-sensing headlights and standard turn signals, which significantly increase the user's safety when riding at night. Users can independently set the auto-sensing headlights by using Mijia APP. 4Pro (2nd Gen) automatically turns on the headlights and taillights to give riders nighttime riding lighting when the surrounding darkness decreases. This design is not just for riders, other road users can also get corresponding road safety protection.

Diverse designs, technology enjoyment

Xiaomi consistently demands that more users be able to take use of the simplicity and entertainment that technology offers, and it keeps surprising users with new things. With a full carbon steel frame, 4Pro (2nd Gen) accommodates customers ranging in age from 16 to 50. Also, it can alter its height to suit different user groups with a range of 1.2 to 2.2 meters.

This new scooter release demonstrates the company's outstanding competency in the micromobility industry.

The scooter is primarily available in European countries such as Spain, France, Germany, Poland, and Sweden, with plans for expansion to other regions including the Middle East and Latin America in the future.

