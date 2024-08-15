4G Clinical Announces Appointment of Life Science Service and Tech Leader Dr. Ronan Brown as New Chief Operating Officer

Brown brings years of industry expertise to oversee and maximize 4G Clinical's operational efficiency and excellence.

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4G Clinical, a global leader in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) and supply forecasting optimization software for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Ronan Brown, PhD as their new Chief Operating Officer. Brown's addition will further strengthen the executive team in support of 4G's commitment to operational excellence and innovation.

Brown, who recently served as Chief Operating Officer at ConcertAI, joins 4G Clinical with over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry. Much of his career includes numerous commercial and operational leadership positions in the CRO space. At IQVIA, Brown led diverse global teams in operations, project leadership, Decentralized Clinical Trials, and compliance. This set of experiences will be a critical asset for 4G as the company continues to rapidly scale.

"I'm looking forward to joining the 4G team and supporting their mission of bringing crucial medicines to those who need them," says Brown. "This is an opportunity to leverage my experience and industry knowledge in pursuit of two overarching goals: running efficient operations and delivering better patient outcomes as a result."

At 4G Clinical, Brown will be charged with leading the teams responsible for 4G's customer ecosystem including new study delivery and the live study experience from launch through close-out and inspection.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ronan to the 4G team," says Dave Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of 4G Clinical. "As we continue to expand our impact on patients and clinical outcomes, Ronan will be a critical partner for me and the rest of the 4G leadership team."

About 4G Clinical

4G Clinical is a global leader in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) and supply forecasting optimization software for the life sciences industry, offering the only fully cloud-based, 100% configurable and flexible solution utilizing natural language processing (NLP) to accelerate clinical trials. 4G Clinical is headquartered in the Boston Biotech corridor of Wellesley, MA, with offices in Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.4gclinical.com .

