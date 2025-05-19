4AIR Celebrates Monumental Milestone: 100+ Worldwide Locations Now Have Sustainable Aviation Fuel Available for Business Aviation Aircraft

4AIR has officially verified more than 100 locations around the world carrying Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on its interactive map





This rapid expansion highlights the aviation industry's dedication to reducing carbon emissions and fostering a more sustainable future





4AIR's Assure SAF Registry and Inventory helps customers track and verify their SAF usage to support both voluntary and regulatory claims

CLEVELAND, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4AIR, the global leader in business aviation sustainability, today announced that it has officially verified more than 100 locations around the world carrying Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on its interactive "Where to Find SAF" map https://www.4air.aero/saf-map.

The SAF map, powered by 4AIR and now also available on Aviation International News (AIN) Online, serves as a critical resource for operators seeking to locate SAF worldwide.

"This expansion of SAF availability is an important milestone for the industry and ensures decarbonization solutions are more accessible to a greater number of aircraft operators," said Kennedy Ricci, 4AIR's president. "Our goal is to empower operators to embrace sustainability through tools like the SAF map and services like the Assure SAF Registry."

As SAF becomes increasingly available, from a diversifying range of feedstocks and in different blends, documenting its use has never been more important. 4AIR's Assure SAF Registry helps customers track and verify their SAF usage to support both voluntary and regulatory claims. Proper documentation is essential for environmental reporting and helps operators credibly demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.

"Fewer than 20 locations were listed when 4AIR first launched the SAF map in 2021," said Nancy Bsales, Chief Operating Officer. "The rapid expansion to 114 locations at the end of Q1 demonstrates the business aviation industry's dedication to reducing emissions and fostering a more sustainable future, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this transformation."

About 50 locations added SAF in 2024, with 15 new locations in Q1 25 alone. These 114 locations provide SAF availability to business aviation at 92 airports, with 47 in the US, 43 in Europe, 1 in Asia and 1 in the Middle East.

The increase in SAF availability is a testament to the industry's ongoing commitment to sustainability:

"SAF represents one of the most impactful ways our industry can reduce its footprint today," said Scott Cutshall, President Real Estate & Sustainability with Clay Lacy. "We're proud to supply SAF and work with the industry to help operators take meaningful steps towards sustainable flight."

"Since the initial introduction of our strategic partnerships to bring permanent supplies of SAF to market, we've pushed to build a comprehensive SAF supply chain in private aviation," said Beatrice Batty, Sr. Director of Environment & Sustainability, Signature Aviation. "We're continuing to take the strategic steps necessary to accelerate use in the future, helping our guests, partners, and the aviation industry on the journey towards net-zero carbon emissions."

"We are committed to providing a seamless service for all of our customers, including offering access to SAF when and where they need it," says Joao Martins, Jet Aviation VP Regional FBO Operations Europe. "We have been committed to working with partners across our network to find opportunities to expand availability where it makes most environmental sense and we were very proud to add our global headquarters, largest maintenance site, and VIP completions center in Basel, Switzerland, to this list earlier this year."

"Over a decade ago, Avfuel established Avfuel Technology Initiatives Corporation to drive next-generation aviation innovations, investing in solutions that now cover a range of sustainable fuel pathways, including hybrid-electric power systems," says C.R. Sincock, II, Executive Vice President of Avfuel Corporation. "Today, Avfuel is proud to provide SAF for operators to fly more sustainably. We recognize the important role business aviation has played in the adoption of these fuels and leading the charge toward a more sustainable future."

For more information about 4AIR's SAF map or the Assure SAF Registry, visit 4AIR's website or www.assuresafregistry.com.

About 4AIR:

4AIR is an aviation industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its innovative framework provides turnkey voluntary sustainability programs available by the hour, and its full-service compliance program helps set environmental regulatory obligations on autopilot. From verified carbon offsets and removals to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), contrail mitigation and new technologies, 4AIR has a framework in place to comprehensively support all pillars of aviation sustainability. For further details, visit www.4air.aero.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560973/4AIR_logo.jpg