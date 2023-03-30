48,717 Units of Construction Equipment to be Sold Across Saudi Arabia in the Next 6 Years; Growth in the Mining Industry to Drive Sale for Excavators- Arizton

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during 2022-2029.

Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE SAUDI ARABIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET

54 - Charts

169– Pages

The Saudi government is proactively investing in transforming the country into a global logistics hub. Saudi Arabia has made significant budgetary allocations to develop transportation infrastructure such as airports, railroads, highways, and ports. In July 2021, the Saudi Ports Authority invited private sector players to build 8 new terminals (terminals in Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Ras Al-Khair Port, Jizan Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahad Industrial. The region is witnessing a surge in investment in the gold mining industry, and the government aims to increase gold and phosphate production. Investment is directed toward the construction of new gold extraction mines. Hence, growth in the mining industry is expected to drive the sale of large excavators in the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market.

SAUDI ARABIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) 48,717 Units Market Size (2022) 33,551 Units CAGR (2022-2029) 5.47 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2029 Type Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Construction Equipment End-Users Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others

Earthmoving equipment accounted for the largest market share of 47.7% in Saudi Arabia construction equipment market in 2022. Excavators in the earthmoving segment accounted for the largest share; further, the rising investment in infrastructures, development of roadways, & other waste management projects in 2023 is expected to drive the demand for hydraulic excavators.

Saudi Arabian government in waste management projects in 2023 is expected to drive demand for loaders, excavators, and dump trucks in the country. The government aims to eliminate 82% of waste generated by 2030. Therefore, government fund is also allocated for constructing new waste management facilities across the country in 2023. Investment in renewable energy projects across the country in 2023 is expected to drive demand for mini excavators, cranes, and aerial platforms in the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market.

KEY VENDORS

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

Liebherr

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

SANY

CNH Industrial

Kobelco

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Yanmar

Manitou

Kubota

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore

DISTRIBUTOR PROFILES

Kanoo Machinery

Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery Company

Arabian Truck & Construction Equipment Co.

Arabian Auto Agency

Al-Qahtani Vehicle & Machinery Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator



Backhoe Loaders



Motor Graders



Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers



Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift & Telescopic Handlers



Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper



Tipper



Concrete Mixer



Concrete Pump Truck

End Users

Construction



Mining



Manufacturing



Others

TABLE OF CONTENT

Section 1 – Research Methodology

Section 2 – Research Objective

Section 3 – Research Process

Section 4 – Introduction

4.1 Market Coverage

4.2 Report Scope

Section 5 – Market At A Glance

5.1 Market Snapshot

Section 6 – Executive Summary

Section 7– Market Landscape

7.1 PESTEL Analysis

7.2 Economic Scenario

7.3 Key Projects

7.4 Market Dynamic

7.5 Key Upcoming Cities in Saudi Arabia

7.6 Import & Export Analysis

7.7 Supply chain Analysis

Section 8– Segmentation

8.1 By Equipment Type

8.1.1 Equipment Definition (Earthmoving)

8.1.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment (Volume & Value)

8.1.1.2 Excavators

8.1.1.3 Backhoe Loaders

8.1.1.4 Motor Graders

8.1.1.5 Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, etc.)

8.1.2 Equipment Definition (Road Construction)

8.1.2.1 Road Construction (Volume & Value)

8.1.2.2 Road Rollers

8.1.2.3 Asphalt Pavers

8.1.3 Equipment Definition (Material Handling)

8.1.3.1 Material Handling Equipment (Volume & Value)

8.1.3.2 Cranes

8.1.3.3 Forklifts & Telehandlers

8.1.3.4 Aerial Platforms

8.1.4 Equipment Definition (Other Equipment)

8.1.4.1 Other Equipment (Volume & Value)

8.1.4.2 Dumpers

8.1.4.3 Tippers

8.1.4.4 Concrete Mixtures

8.1.4.5 Concrete Pump Trucks

8.2 By End-users

8.2.1 End-user Definition

8.2.2 Construction

8.2.3 Manufacturing

8.2.4 Mining

8.2.5 Others (Waste Management, Agriculture, Oil & Gas Extraction, Utilities & Energy, Power Generation, Disaster Management and Water Management)

Section 9– Geographical Analysis

Section 10– Technology Development

Section 11– Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

11.2 List of Construction Companies/ Contractors

11.3 Vendors (Caterpillar | Volvo Construction Equipment| Komatsu | Hitachi Construction Machinery |Liebherr | JCB | Hyundai Doosan Infracore | CNH Industrials| Kobelco| Kubota| Manitou |Yanmar |SANY| XCMG)

11.4 Other Prominent Vendors

11.5 Distributors Companies Profiles

Section 12– Report Summary

12.1 Key Insights

12.2 Abbreviation

12.3 Exhibits

12.4 Related Report

12.5 Database

12.6 Global Reach

12.7 Offerings

