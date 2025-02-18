42nd Niwano Peace Prize Awarded to "Musawah" Global Movement for Muslim Women's Equality and Justice

TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Niwano Peace Foundation will award the 42nd Niwano Peace Prize to "Musawah" (meaning "equality" in Arabic), a global movement for equality and justice in the Muslim family in recognition of its dedication to advocating women's human rights in Muslim context.

An award presentation ceremony will take place in Tokyo on May 14. In addition to an award certificate, Musawah will receive a medal and a cash prize of 20 million yen.

Founded in 2009, Musawah aims to "uncover the voices of women that have long been silenced in cultural and religious societies." Its international network includes hundreds of advocates from over 40 countries, including in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the developed world.

In selecting Musawah for the award, the Niwano Peace Prize Committee said it is "contributing immensely to the cause of women's leadership in interfaith dialogue for human rights protection and peaceful coexistence," which are in congruence with the mission of the prize. The committee cited a range of Musawah's training workshops and networking opportunities that "bring an awareness to women in our world to stand for justice in getting involved in political processes and civic engagement for the benefit of humanity."

Niwano Peace Prize:

The Niwano Peace Foundation established the Niwano Peace Prize to honor and encourage individuals and organizations that have contributed significantly to inter-religious cooperation, thereby furthering the cause of world peace, and to make their achievements known as widely as possible. In this way, the Foundation hopes both to enhance inter-religious understanding and cooperation and to encourage the emergence of still more persons devoted to working for world peace. The prize is named in honor of Nikkyo Niwano, the founder and first president of the lay Buddhist organization Rissho Kosei-kai.

Niwano Peace Foundation:

The Niwano Peace Foundation was chartered in 1978 to contribute to the realization of world peace and the enhancement of a culture of peace. The Foundation promotes research and other activities based on the spirit of religious principles and serves the cause of peace in such fields as education, science, religion and philosophy.