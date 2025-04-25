$4,000 Gold on the Horizon? Why Smart Money Is Piling Into Select Miners Ahead of Q2 2026

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of RUA GOLD Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Despite the hyperactivity in the markets and with gold prices, analysts at JP Morgan are still predicting $4,000/oz gold prices by Q2 2026. And the optimism for gold bugs doesn't end there, as a new report from Morningstar Equity Research is highlighting how these high gold prices support gold miner stocks. Now analysts from Jefferies are raising their price targets for gold mining stocks, ahead of upcoming earnings reports. Several gold stocks are providing reason for their recent market attention, including developments from RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), Contango Ore Inc. (NYSE-American: CTGO), Prime Mining Corp. (TSX: PRYM) (OTCQX: PRMNF), Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF), and Goliath Resources Limited (TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF).

Historic Mines in Reefton Goldfield

Seen as a safe haven, demand for the precious metal is on the rise along with prices themselves. As far as miners go, one can look to the ETFs to see that both the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) have had a stellar 2025 so far, with +44.80% and +39.58% year-to-date performance respectively (as of April 24, 2025).

New Zealand-focused gold exploration company, RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), recently reported encouraging new drill results from its Auld Creek project in the historic Reefton Goldfield, with assays pointing to improved gold grades at depth along the Fraternal ore shoot. Standout intercepts include 9.0 meters at 5.9 g/t gold equivalent (5.2 g/t Au and 0.16% Sb) from hole ACDDH027, and 1.25 meters at 48.3 g/t AuEq (13.3 g/t Au and 8.1% Sb) from ACDDH028. Importantly, these results—returned from 80 to 100 meters beneath the current resource envelope—appear to confirm that gold-antimony mineralization intensifies with depth, supporting the company's model of a high-grade, south-plunging zone that remains open.

The Auld Creek project represents just one component of RUA's broader 2025 exploration push across the Reefton district, where the company now holds 95% control over the historic goldfield.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673500/Equity_Insider.jpg

RUA Gold is taking a fresh approach to one of New Zealand's most storied gold districts—becoming the first modern explorer to deploy advanced geological modeling and AI-driven targeting across the Reefton Goldfield.

And it's working.

At Auld Creek, the company's flagship project, early drill campaigns have already delivered hits like 12 meters at 12.2 g/t gold equivalent, including a standout 2 meters at 54.8 g/t gold, while surface sampling has uncovered antimony grades topping 40%. Four mineralized shoots have been confirmed so far, but only two are factored into the current inferred resource: 700,000 tonnes grading 3.1 g/t gold and 1.1% antimony—suggesting considerable room to grow.

Meanwhile, the 2025 drill season is expanding across the district.

Active programs are now underway at Murray Creek and the Gallant prospect within the Cumberland camp. As a target prioritized by modern AI technology, Gallant sits just 3 kilometers from the historic Globe Progress mine, where OceanaGold pulled more than 610,000 ounces of gold between 2007 and 2016, on top of the 424,000 ounces produced before 1950. Taken together, the Reefton belt has historically yielded over 2 million ounces, with grades that once reached 50 g/t.

Gallant is being tested for potential extensions of a previously reported 20.7-meter vein grading 62.2 g/t gold, including a 1-meter blast of 1,911 g/t. At Murray Creek, visible gold has now been noted in the majority of holes—an encouraging sign for a system still in its early innings.

But RUA's ambitions don't end in Reefton.

On the North Island, the company is advancing its Glamorgan Project, located near OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga (WKP) deposit. There, two large gold-arsenic anomalies—spanning more than 4 kilometers—have been mapped, and rock samples have returned assays as high as 43 g/t gold. With drill targeting already underway, Glamorgan could emerge as the company's next high-impact play.

Although gold remains the central theme, antimony is quietly shaping up as a strategic wild card. In January 2025, New Zealand added antimony to its official Critical Minerals List. With global supplies tightening and prices rising above US$50,000 per tonne, intercepts like 0.3 meters at 27.2 g/t gold and 1.35% Sb are starting to draw meaningful investor attention.

With a team behind $11 billion in mining exits, and $5.75 million in fresh capital, RUA Gold is not just exploring—it's executing on a clear plan to unlock overlooked, high-grade potential across one of the Southern Hemisphere's most underexplored gold belts.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for RUA GOLD at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/24/others-found-1911-g-t-here-before-now-a-proven-11b-mining-team-is-back-to-finish-the-job/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Contango Ore Inc. (NYSE-American: CTGO) recently announced a $9 million cash distribution from the Peak Gold JV, bringing total proceeds from Manh Choh gold sales in 2025 to $33 million.

"Operations remain on track at Manh Choh with Contango's share of gold production for 2025 expected to be 60,000 ounces at the previously guided all-in-sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,625 per ounce of gold sold for 2025," Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, President and CEO of Contango Ore. "We plan to release financial results from the Q1-2025 on May 14, 2025."

The first of four production campaigns has now been completed, with 20,000 ounces delivered to Contango's account. A second campaign is scheduled to begin mid-May, with full-year production guidance holding at 60,000 ounces.

"On our Johnson Tract, we are in final stages of completing the previously announced preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") and expect to have it released by the end of April," added Van Nieuwenhuyse.

Prime Mining Corp. (TSX: PRYM) (OTCQX: PRMNF) continues to advance its Los Reyes Project in Sinaloa, Mexico, with high-grade gold-silver intercepts from multiple zones, including Z-T, Central, Guadalupe East, Las Primas, and Fresnillo. Recent drilling highlights included 42.07 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m at Guadalupe East and 9.39 g/t AuEq over 10.5 m at Z-T, while new results from the Fresnillo generative target show near-surface mineralization extended by 120 metres.

"2024 proved to be another transformational year for Prime: we drilled over 50,000 metres, expanded the Los Reyes resource, advanced technical de-risking and worked closely with our communities to earn our social license to operate," said Scott Hicks, CEO of Prime. "In 2025, we are looking forward to continuing our track record of exploration success while demonstrating our deep commitment to our local communities and the environment. We additionally plan to advance our understanding of Los Reyes toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment."

Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF) recently signed a mandate letter with a syndicate of global financial institutions, including Societe Generale, KfW IPEX-Bank, and Export Development Canada, to arrange up to US$700 million in structured project debt financing. This follows US$1.3 billion in previously announced LOIs from export credit agencies and marks a major step toward a fully funded construction package.

"Securing this mandate with three globally recognized financial institutions that have expertise in structuring financing solutions for large-scale mining development is a pivotal step in delivering a fully funded construction package for the Troilus project," said Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus. "These institutions bring world-class mining finance expertise, and their participation further validates the project's strong fundamentals and strategic importance. Project due diligence is underway in parallel with continued permitting and detailed engineering; our development schedule is on track as we advance Troilus towards construction."

Goliath Resources Limited (TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) recently definitively confirmed its Surebet discovery as part of a large-scale, high-grade Reduced Intrusion Related Gold (RIRG) system, following a detailed geological study by the Colorado School of Mines. The study confirms two distinct but related mineralization styles tied to a single magmatic source, with visible gold increasing in grade and coarseness at depth.

Drilling has intercepted gold in 100% of 243 holes across a 1.8 km² area, including intercepts of 34.52 g/t AuEq over 39.0 meters. With the system still open in all directions, Surebet presents a compelling case for a major gold discovery in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

"When you consider how widespread the high-grade gold mineralization is in the veins and RIRG zones, the source is potentially extremely large," said Roger Rosmus, Founder and CEO of Goliath Resources. "The more drilling and scientific studies we do at the Surebet discovery, the better it gets, and we are still high in the system that is open in all directions, and we are delighted with the prospect with what can be found as we continue to laterally and drill deeper for the source of the high-grade gold system."

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/24/others-found-1911-g-t-here-before-now-a-proven-11b-mining-team-is-back-to-finish-the-job/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising contract with RUA Gold Inc. (forty five thousand dollars Canadian for a three month contract subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement from the company direct). MIQ has not been paid a fee for RUA Gold Inc. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of RUA Gold Inc. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY does not own any shares of RUA Gold Inc. but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of RUA Gold Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by RUA Gold Inc. Technical information relating to RUA GOLD Inc. has been reviewed and approved by Simon Henderson, CP, AUSIMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Henderson is Chief Operational Officer of RUA GOLD Inc., and therefore is not independent of the Company; this is a paid advertisement, we currently do not own any shares of RUA Gold Inc. but will likely buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644233/5287357/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg