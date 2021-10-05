3radical Partners with Silverbullet to Bring Experiential Personalization Solutions to Clients

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, a consented consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions provider, today announces its partnership with Silverbullet's (LSE: SBDS.L) 4D Context Outcomes Engine, focused on driving digital transformation and outcomes for its clients in today's privacy-first, post-cookie era.

As the industry looks to reduce its reliance and remove dependencies on cookies, the need for audience engagement solution providers to offer collaborative advertising and personalized, contextually-driven experiences is more important than ever. 3radical's partnership with 4D will help brands move beyond the current digital ecosystem roadblocks with its Experiential Personalization solutions.

Experiential Personalization uses factual, deductive first-party data to qualify contextual sentiment, interest, motivation, and intent, thus permitting marketers to serve carefully suitable marketing communications which direct a consumer to a personalized experience based on their indicated contextual intent.

"By combining 3radical's audience engagement solution with 4D's exclusive contextual intelligence, brands will be able to design personalized digital experiences to meet each customer's immediate needs. Together, our solutions will be able to bring best-in-class context, interest, motivation, and intent to ensure marketers can step into the post-cookie era with confidence," said Umberto Torrielli, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Silverbullet.

How it works:

Silverbullet's 4D identifies in-the-moment marketing opportunities by analyzing multiple data streams to create a holistic view of ad opportunities across publishers, affiliates, and context engines. These contextual parameters are then passed to 3radical adaptive experiences to activate content alignment of relevant web pages. From this initial data point, brands are able to tailor experiences, incentivize journeys, promote consented data capture, and foster product recommendations at the point consumers are most receptive.

"As organizations look to thrive in an ever-increasing complex digital environment, our partnership with Silverbullet amplifies the value of identifying in-the-moment marketing opportunities across programmatic investments in a privacy and publisher friendly way," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO, 3radical. "Even more notably, Experiential Personalization provides attribution details well beyond click-through-rates (CTR) and return on ad spend (ROAS)."

About Silverbullet

Silverbullet is the leading marketing transformation company that helps the world's biggest brands to improve business outcomes. We reduce the friction across digital marketing, empowering better, faster and smarter marketing decisions. In 2020, Silverbullet launched 4D, the leading contextual outcomes engine that enables clients to step into the post-cookie and first-party data future with confidence. 4D brings together the most advanced machine learning and technologies to reach your customers at the right place, right time at the right moment. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in London, with a team of consultants, product experts, data scientists, and marketing engineers in Milan, Munich, Melbourne and New York. Silverbullet listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2021.

About 3radical

3radical is a consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions provider. We help organizations listen to their consumers and adapt experiences accordingly by giving them the ability to earn consented data directly from their audience. Critically, this fosters humanized interactions through choice-driven journeys provided by 3radical's gamification software. We use game science and comprehensive strategic services to shape and support the customer experience by creating a fair value exchange delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by data and real-time decisioning. Every progressive exchange results in consented, Earned Data provided by the consumer in a transparent, motivating, and mutually beneficial environment enticing consumers to want to share and engage more. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.

