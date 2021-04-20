3Pillar Global Acquires SDE Software Solutions, Expanding Presence to Czech Republic

Leading software development firm expands European regional footprint with growth-driving acquisition

FAIRFAX, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced it is expanding its business through the acquisition of U.S.-based software development firm, SDE Software Solutions.

The acquisition adds offices and delivery centers throughout the Czech Republic, a growing center of the global technology industry. SDE Software Solutions' more than 130 talented product developers and engineers bring a strong track record of client satisfaction to 3Pillar's global team. This acquisition adds to 3Pillar's growing global footprint and expands their team to more than 1,800 employees across 7 countries.

"Combining the strengths of the SDE Software Solutions team with the skilled team at 3Pillar allows us to deliver expanded engineering excellence and development expertise to our clients," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar. "But more, their leadership and team members share our strong belief in the power of team and our focus on innovative digital transformation. We're excited to welcome SDE Software Solutions to the 3Pillar Global family."

The addition of SDE Software Solutions is the latest in a line of strategic acquisitions and hires by 3Pillar as part of their accelerated growth strategy. 3Pillar also recently established a stronger foothold in Latin America with the acquisitions of Arizona-based Tiempo Development and Costa Rica-based Isthmus Software and opened a new delivery center in Guatemala. With global offices and delivery centers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and APAC, 3Pillar continues to deliver their clients high quality digital product development services on a 24/5 cycle.

"It's the work of our exceptional team and the rising technology industry across the Czech Republic that fueled this exciting opportunity," said Kamil Vermirovsky, General Manager of the Czech Republic Offices at SDE Software Solutions. "We're looking forward to continuing to grow as part of the 3Pillar family, and to seize further talent and business development opportunities here in the Czech Republic and across Europe."

