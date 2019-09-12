3onedata Launches Two Industrial Grade Light-managed Switches for Automation

To ensure the network stability and ease of manageability in industrial fields, loop detection, broadcast storm prevention, flow control and VLAN functions have been given to the IES2005 and IES2008. The loop detection can ensure the reliability of data transmission, while the broadcast storm prevention can prevent devices' data transmission from storm interference, improving the bandwidth utilization of networking devices. And the flow control function helps to prevent data packet loss, ensuring the integrity and security of data transmission. The VLAN function can make network management flexible.

In order to better adapt to harsh industry environments, the IES2005 and IES2008 use salt-spray resistant screw to prevent the products from salt-spray corrosion, and reduce customers' operating and maintenance cost. The power supply not only supports 12~48VDC power input, but also supports 24VAC power input that can be perfectly used for building automation system. It's worth mentioning that the IES2005 and IES2008 have a 5-year warranty, giving customers multi guarantee.

The IES2005 and IES2008 are plug and play, they can be directly applied to intelligent factory without configuration. The compact design and high heat-dissipation aluminum shell allow them to be used without limitation of locality and space. Typically, they can be widely used for factory automation, new energy, safe city and rail transit.

Founded in 2001, 3onedata has been dedicated in industrial communication field for over 18 years. We are a National High-tech Enterprise integrating with R&D, manufacturing, marketing and service so as to provide complete business support to our worldwide partners and customers. Through independent R&D & innovation 3onedata has developed self-owed software and has launched thousands of products, including Industrial Ethernet Switch, Device Networking Product, Embedded Industrial Ethernet Module and Industrial Wireless Networking Product, which have been widely used in industries of Smart Grid, Rail Transit, Security, Automation Manufacturing and so on.

