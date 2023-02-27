3M Finesse-it Robotic Paint Repair System wins another international SURCAR award

"Customers continue to demand increased automation as part of their quest for the 'lights-out' paint shop," said Carl Doeksen, Director, 3M Abrasive Systems Division. "This new system improves productivity and quality in automotive manufacturing. We have completely digitized this critical operation, which allows for continuous real-time analysis and improvements via the vast amount of data generated in the automated process."

3M, a pioneer in the automotive industry's paint repair process more than 100 years ago, is revolutionizing the field with its 3M Finesse-it Robotic Paint Repair System. After years of research and testing – and drawing on 3M's decades-long expertise in robotics – the system was commercialized earlier in 2021. It is centered on proprietary software that fixes defects, identified by a qualified vision system, by providing robots the right repair process to enable them to sand and polish the vehicles using 3M abrasive products.

It's the latest innovation from the 3M Abrasives System Division, which has developed numerous robotic abrasive processes, across several industries, that use automation to help increase productivity, consistency and cost savings, benefits made even more critical by a shrinking workforce.

This the second SURCAR award won by 3M in as many years. In 2021, took home "The Award for Technique" at the SURCAR Detroit Conference.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009524/3M_Finesse_it_Robotic_Paint_Repair_System.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009525/3M_Finesse_it_Robotic_Paint_Repair_System.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955952/3M_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 3M