3D Weaving Market worth $59.7 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D weaving market is expected to grow from USD 32.8 million in 2025 to USD 59.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of renewable energy and infrastructure projects is a major driver for the 3D weaving machinery market, as it boosts the demand for lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant composite parts. Uses such as wind turbine blades and structural reinforcements in construction benefit from the superior strength and durability of 3D woven fabrics. 3D weaving machines allow for efficient, near-net-shape production of these complex parts, making them perfect for sustainable and high-performance applications. As global investments in clean energy and infrastructure increase, the demand for advanced 3D weaving technology is expected to rise accordingly.

The automotive end-use industry is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR in the 3D weaving market during the forecast period.

The automotive end-use industry is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR in the 3D weaving market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials that improve fuel efficiency and vehicle safety. Because of their superior strength-to-weight ratio and design flexibility, 3D woven composites are increasingly used in structural components, crash protection parts, and interior panels. Additionally, the shift toward electric vehicles and stricter emission standards is speeding up the adoption of advanced composite technologies in automotive manufacturing.

The composite textile weaving machines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market, by product type.

The composite textile weaving machines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly because of their ability to adapt to changing material innovations and custom engineering requirements. Unlike traditional weaving systems, these machines provide flexibility to work with various technical fibers and can be customized to produce high-value, application-specific woven structures. This flexibility is attracting increasing interest from industries developing next-generation components, such as crash-resistant automotive frames, thermally stable aerospace panels, and complex biomedical implants. The capacity to support prototyping and full-scale production makes composite textile weaving machines a strategic investment for companies focused on performance differentiation and innovation-driven growth.

North America is projected to witness the second-highest CAGR in the 3D weaving market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the second-fastest growth rate in the 3D weaving industry from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by strong demand from the aerospace, defense, and advanced automotive industries, along with a focus on innovation and developing composite materials. The region hosts many top aerospace and defense OEMs, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon, which are investing in new lightweight, high-strength materials to improve fuel efficiency, structural performance, and combat capability. These strategic goals have sped up the adoption of 3D woven composites in key parts such as aircraft fuselage sections, turbine components, and military armor systems.

Additionally, North America benefits from a well-established ecosystem of R&D institutions, university research centers, and private sector initiatives dedicated to advancing textile engineering and composite technologies. The growing trend toward electrification and lightweighting in the automotive industry, along with increasing interest in smart textiles and medical composites, is also broadening application areas. With its advanced manufacturing infrastructure and innovation-driven market dynamics, North America is well-positioned to maintain strong growth in the 3D weaving market through 2030.

Major companies in the 3D weaving companies include Lindauer DORNIER GmbH (Germany), Stäubli International AG (Switzerland), Unspun (US), Hefei Fanyuan Instrument Co., Ltd (China), and VÚTS a.s. (Czech Republic).

