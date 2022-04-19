3D Scanner Market Size to Reach USD 7379.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 12% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global 3D Scanner market is segmented by Type ( Laser 3D Scanner, Structured Light 3D Scanner, Others) and by Application ( Industrial Manufacturing, Construction Engineering, Health Care, Scientific Research, Aeronautics and Astronautics, Other) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028.

The global 3D Scanner market size is estimated to be worth USD 3738.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7379.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.0% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the 3D scanner market are:

The need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modeling and analysis is expected to drive the market. The extensive use in industrial manufacturing and construction engineering for accurate design development will propel the 3D scanner market forward.

Moreover, use in healthcare for accurate patient diagnosis and in the aeronautics sector for aircraft facilities, fuselage, maintenance, and repair will spur the market during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE 3D SCANNER MARKET

Industrial manufacturing will positively impact the 3D scanner market. A 3D laser scan captures dimensional information of existing equipment, facility, structure, or process. After that, a point cloud is generated which forms the basis for product design. The attached software interprets the highly scanned data and provides effective algorithms for developing high precision models and quality inspection in industrial facilities.

Architects and engineers use 3D scanners for validating the prototype during the design phase. It analyses nearby surroundings and creates a virtual model of the entire building which aids in the construction work. Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools have gained mass acceptance in the building industry as it helps in designing, creating in-built models and drawings, surveying, and volumetric calculation of construction materials. Renovations and retrofitting structures have become quick and efficient. These factors will bolster the growth of the 3D scanner market during the review period.

3D scanners enable medical professionals to visualize the exact image of the insides of a patient's body. They can then test out various solutions before the actual surgery. These fast and portable devices capture highly accurate positioning of the object and display it via photos, laser beams, or light. Moreover, mobile scanners can get the shape of a limb which is then 3D printed. These use cases will create lucrative opportunities for the 3D scanner market in the future.

The aeronautics industry deploys laser scanning for getting complete 3D data of the entire aircraft and its fuselage for generating CAD models. The dimensions are captured which aids in the assembly design process. In addition to it, industrial scanners are utilized for identifying any hidden errors, defects, or malfunctions in aircraft components. Engineers and technicians can quickly diagnose faults for further maintenance and repair.

3D SCANNING MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS:

Based on type, laser 3D scanning is expected to maintain dominance in the 3D scanner market share with 70% due to increasing use for surveying and capturing high accuracy 3D information in various industry verticals.

Based on application, the industrial manufacturing segment will witness significant growth in the 3D scanner market share due to rapid use in product design, development, and quality inspection.

Based on region, North America and Europe will maintain the lead as they together constitute about 70% of the 3D scanner market share due to extensive use in various end-user industries.

By Companies

Hexagon

Trimble Navigation

Faro Technologies

GOM MBH

Nikon Metrology NV

Topcon Corporation

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

Leica Geosystems

Creaform(Ametek)

Konica Minolta

Sirona Dental Systems

3D Systems

Z+F GmbH

3Shape

Perceptron

Basis Software

3D Digital

Maptek

Hi-target

Shanghai Digitalmanu

Beijing TenYoun

Shining 3D

Stereo3D Technology

