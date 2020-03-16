3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 44520 Million By 2026 | at a CAGR 31.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Printing Market size was US$ 6422.5 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 44520 million by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 31.4% during 2021-2026.

The Global 3D Printing Market is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacture is a layer-by-layer process in which 3D objects are generated directly from a digital model. 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing produces usable parts that are used in medical, aerospace, defense and various other sectors.

The growth of the additive manufacturing industry depends heavily on the growth of other sectors, such as construction, food, and beverages, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. There is substantial demand from the medical and dental industries for additive manufacturing.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE 3D PRINTING MARKET SIZE

New and enhanced technology, government financial support, large-scale application area, rapid and low-cost product creation, and easy customization of products are the major factors intended to drive the additive manufacturing industry.

Additive manufacturing is used within the medical industry to produce end products such as surgical instruments, prosthetics & implants, and scaffolds. The additive manufacturing market is rising due to the increasing incidence of surgical procedures, combined with technological advances.

The 3D printed automobile production is changing the perception of mobility. The technological advances in automobile concepts such as driverless cars and electrification of automobiles are driving the market for 3D printers.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America is expected to be the fastest growing regional market due to its early stage adoption of the 3D printer technology

3D PRINTING MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Other Material

3D PRINTING MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Consumer Products

Automotive

Medical and Dental

Aerospace & Defense

Others

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Others

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES OF THIS REPORT ARE:

To analyze global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) development in North America , Europe , China and Japan .

, , and . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

