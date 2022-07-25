3D Printed Surgical Models Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR of 14.7% & To Reach US$ 1731.9 Million During 2022 to 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for Personalized Healthcare Solutions Elevating the 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Growth. The 3D printed surgical models market in North America is expected to grow to a value of US$ 507.2 million during the projected period. Orthopedic segment holds a significant market share of US$ 368.8 million during the forecast period

DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printed surgical models market is expected to see a prodigious CAGR of 14.7%, and is projected to increase from US$ 347.5 million in 2021 to US$ 1731.9 million by 2032.

The use of 3D printed surgical models in the healthcare industry for planning tumor excision, endovascular aneurysm repair, and the treatment of trauma injuries in orthopedic surgery has improved 3D printed surgical models market statistics.

More money spent on healthcare by governments around the world aids surgeons in performing surgery precisely and successfully, increasing the number of successful treatments, and promotes the 3D printed surgical models market growth.

Get Sample PDF Of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15078

The surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures has been the primary factor driving the market expansion for 3D printed surgical models throughout the forecast period. An increase in R&D efforts will aid in the 3D printed surgical models market share growth.

The high expense of the technology, on the other hand, is projected to restrict the demand for 3D printed surgical models. The expansion of the market is also expected to be hampered by the rising use of recycled and refurbished equipment during the forecast period.

The most advanced healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and extensive use of cutting-edge medical products and services like 3D printing, is found in the United States.

Key Segments

The 3D printed surgical models market is expected to have a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The 3D printed surgical models market is having a valuation of US$ 396.6 million in 2022.

in 2022. The 3D printed surgical models market had a valuation of US$ 347.5 million in 2021.

in 2021. The 3D printed surgical models market is segmented based on surgical models, wherein the orthopedic segment is anticipated to have a CAGR of 11.4% by 2032.

by 2032. The 3D printed surgical models market is segmented based on technology, wherein the Color Jet Printing is anticipated to have a market share of US$ 481.4 million by 2032.

by 2032. The 3D printed surgical models market is segmented based on material, wherein the plastic segment is anticipated to have a market share of US$ 383.3 million by 2032.

by 2032. The Europe 3D printed surgical models market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 473.8 million through 2032.

3D printed surgical models market is anticipated to reach a value of through 2032. The North America 3D printed surgical models market is expected to lead with a prodigious share of US$ 507.2 million during the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-printed-surgical-models-market

Competition Landscape

The market for 3D printed surgical models is very crowded, with both domestic and international vendors. The increasing demand from consumers can motivate a number of business individuals to introduce cutting-edge products in this sector.

Some of the major key players in the 3D printed surgical models market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc, Lazarus 3D, LLC, Osteo3D, Axial3D, Onkos Surgical, Formlabs, Materialize NV, 3D LifePrints U.K. Ltd., and WhiteClouds Inc.

Recent Developments:

The company's Mimics Enlight cardiovascular planning software suite will include new Left Atrium Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) procedure support technologies in 2021, boosting Materialize 3D printing capabilities in the field of cardiology.

In order to offer a new DICOM-to-print solution for surgeons and hospitals throughout North America in 2020, Fast Radius teamed up with Axial3D. It is predicted that such strategic actions will promote market expansion. The following are a few of the leading companies in the market for 3D printed surgical models

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15078

Market Segments Covered in 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Analysis

Key segments

By Surgical Models:

Cardiac Surgery/Interventional Cardiology

Gastroenterology Endoscopy of Esophageal

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Surgical oncology

Transplant Surgery

By Technology:

Stereo-lithography

Fused Deposition Modeling

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15078

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15078

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The Healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analysing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

3D Printed Brain Models Market: Newly released 3D Printed Brain Model Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of 3D Printed Brain Model Market in 2021 was held at US$ 26.7 Mn. With 19.2%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

3D Bioprinting Market - 3D Bioprinting Market by Technology (Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling), Application (Prosthetic Devices, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine), End User & Region - Forecast to 2020 - 2030

Human Anatomical Models Market: Human anatomy is complex and multi-functional, made up of the multiple organs. Visualization is the important factor in anatomy studies. Students need to learn the anatomical structure of different body organs with the relationship with surrounded organs.

Intracranial Aneurysm Market: The global intracranial aneurysm market is set to flourish in the global market at a promising CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2032. The market is anticipated to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2032, while it holds a market value of USD 1.2 Billion in 2022.

Revision Knee Replacement Market: The revision knee replacement market is likely to rise to US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. The revision knee replacement market is estimated to reach US$ 2 Billion with a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032.

Reverse Transcriptase Enzymes Market: The reverse transcriptase enzymes market size is anticipated to rise to US$ 335.0 Million in 2022. The reverse transcriptase enzymes market is likely to reach US$ 481.8 Million with a CAGR of 3.4% by 2032.

Cardiovascular Surgical Devices Market - The global cardiovascular surgical devices market comprises beating heart surgery systems, cardiac aberration devices, cardiopulmonary bypass equipment, and perfusion disposables

Biomaterial In Surgical Mesh Market - Biomaterials is an organic or artificial material which can be introduced into body tissue as part of a implantable medical device or it can also be used to replace an organ etc.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-printed-surgical-models-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights