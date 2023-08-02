3D Mapping and Modeling Market worth $11.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of technology developments, increasing sector applications, and integration with IoT and AI, the market for 3D mapping and modelling has a bright future. Smart cities, disaster relief, and 3D printing will all experience growth as a result of increased worldwide market expansion and accessibility brought on by cloud-based technologies.

The 3D Mapping and Modeling Market is projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2023 to USD 11.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The 3D Mapping and Modeling Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the rising adoption of big data and other related technologies to leverage real-time data processing and the growing demand for cloud-based analytics solutions for better accessibility and cost-effectiveness.

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Mapping and Modeling Market"

280 - Tables

62 - Figures

300 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=819

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments covered Offering, Technology, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Google (US), Autodesk (US), Trimble (US), Bentley Systems (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Adobe (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), Golden Software (US), Maxon (Germany), Topcon (Japan), CyberCity 3D (US), Pix4D (Switzerland), Apple (US), Onionlab (Spain), Mapbox (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Airbus (Netherlands), Intermap Technologies (US) and many more.



By services, managed services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment of the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market is growing rapidly. The managed services are vital in properly functioning 3D mapping and modeling solutions. 3D mapping and modeling vendors require technical support and consulting services to deploy their solutions quickly and smoothly in the market. Managed services play a crucial role in the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market as they offer specialized services and support to organizations requiring 3D mapping and modeling solutions. Their role encompasses various aspects that help businesses leverage the full potential of these technologies effectively.

By technology, LiDAR to register for the highest market size during the forecast period

LiDAR technology's remarkable capabilities in 3D mapping and modeling have transformed various industries, propelling the market's rapid growth. The combination of improved resolution, reduced costs, and integration with AI has driven widespread adoption, expanding applications in areas such as urban planning, environmental management, and autonomous technologies.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=819

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for highest growth rate during forecast period

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant technological innovation in 3D mapping and modeling. Several Asian countries, such as Japan, China, and India, are leveraging information-intensive technologies, and 3D mapping and modeling is one of the leading technology trends. With new growth opportunities declining in conventional, strong markets such as North America and Europe, several vendors are interested in Asia Pacific. China, Japan, and India are technology-driven countries and present major opportunities in terms of investments and revenues.

Top Key Companies in 3D Mapping and Modeling Market:

Some major players in the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market include Google (US), Autodesk (US), Trimble (US), Bentley Systems (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Adobe (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), Golden Software (US), Maxon (Germany), Topcon (Japan), CyberCity 3D (US), Pix4D (Switzerland), Apple (US), Onionlab (Spain), Mapbox (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Airbus (Netherlands), Intermap Technologies (US), The Foundry Visionmongers (UK), PTC (US), MathWorks (US), Ansys (US), Blender Foundation (Netherlands), SideFX (Canada), Civil Maps (US), Hivemapper (US), lvl5 (US), Shapr3D (Hungary), Innersight (UK), Astrivis Technologies (Switzerland), Pointivo (US), Dynamic Map Platform (Japan), Archilogic (Switzerland) and MOD Tech Labs (US).

Recent Developments:

In June 2023 , Dassault Systemes advanced the portfolio transformation of its GEOVIA mining software solutions to integrate them into its 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

, Dassault Systemes advanced the portfolio transformation of its GEOVIA mining software solutions to integrate them into its 3DEXPERIENCE platform. In May 2023 , Trimble announced the latest version of Trimble Business Center includes enhancements for CenterPoint RTX corrections, mobile mapping, comparing TBC + TRW for scanning.

, Trimble announced the latest version of Trimble Business Center includes enhancements for CenterPoint RTX corrections, mobile mapping, comparing TBC + TRW for scanning. In April 2023 , Trimble and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland FHNW have collaborated to establish a state-of-the-art Trimble Technology Lab at FHNW's School of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geomatics program in Muttenz, Switzerland .

, Trimble and the and Arts Northwestern Switzerland FHNW have collaborated to establish a state-of-the-art Trimble Technology Lab at FHNW's School of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geomatics program in Muttenz, . In February 2023 , Bentley's acquisition of EasyPower, to extend integrated and iterative power systems design and analysis for infrastructure digital twins of every type, broadens its comprehensiveness in infrastructure engineering.

, Bentley's acquisition of EasyPower, to extend integrated and iterative power systems design and analysis for infrastructure digital twins of every type, broadens its comprehensiveness in infrastructure engineering. In Sptember 2022, Autodesk announced a strategic collaboration with Epic Games to accelerate immersive real-time (RT) experiences across industries, with an initial focus on Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC).

In July 2022 , Google has announced a partnership with Genesys International and Tech Mahindra. This new integration of street view into Google Maps offers users to access the up-to-date imagery sourced data from local partners.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=819

3D Mapping and Modeling Market Advantages:

Users can better understand spatial linkages and design complexities thanks to the more lifelike and immersive visualisation experience provided by 3D mapping and modelling.

You may create extremely realistic representations of real-world objects, landscapes, and structures with 3D mapping and modelling, improving precision in a variety of applications.

Making educated judgements across industries, from urban planning and design to disaster management and infrastructure development, is made possible by the rich and detailed data offered by 3D mapping and modelling.

3D mapping and modelling enable effective resource management, maximising resource allocation, and reducing waste in industries like agriculture and forestry.

By offering a consistent and understandable visual representation, 3D models help stakeholders communicate more clearly while also fostering collaboration.

3D mapping and modeling streamline workflows and reduce the need for physical prototypes, saving time and allowing for faster iterations and improvements.

3D mapping and modelling help with better safety planning and risk assessment, which lowers accidents and hazards in industries like mining and construction.

By remaining ahead of the curve in their respective industries and providing cutting-edge products and experiences, businesses that use 3D mapping and modelling acquire a competitive edge.

3D modelling and mapping have the potential to continuously innovate as technology advances, enabling organisations to respond to new possibilities and problems.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market by offering (software and services), technology, software by deployment mode, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of the segments concerning five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), new product developments, and Research and Development (R&D) activities, in the market

To analyze the impact of recession across all the regions across the Embedded AI market

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Monitoring Tools Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Digital Transformation Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Advanced Analytics Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Data Fabric Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Automation COE Market- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/3d-mapping-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/3d-mapping.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets