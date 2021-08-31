3D at Depth Welcomes Euan Tait as Vice President for North and Central America

In his role, Tait is responsible for leading the North American team and positioning 3D at Depth as the offshore integrity and inspection provider, accelerating 3D at Depth's revenue through expanding 3D at Depth's geographic presence in new regions, development of new services, as well as contributing to the company's business growth strategies.

"We're excited to have Euan on board, especially now as we have witnessed an increase of interest in 3D at Depth's spread across multiple energy sectors. We see that our patented Subsea LiDAR (SL) technology coupled with our recently acquired, fully integrated Saab Sabertooth hybrid supervised autonomous vehicle and AUV packaged into one vehicle is the solution our clients need for their assets in the Energy and Renewables (Offshore Wind Farm) sector," said Neil Manning, 3D at Depth's Chief Operating Officer.

Tait brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the energy market. Initially, he began his career in Energy Merger & Acquisition investment banking & corporate finance roles. This was followed by several senior management & executive board-level roles with corporate development and growth in the Energy sector. Before joining 3D at Depth, Tait held an integral role within the management team at ROVOP who developed and grew ROVOP over the last six (6) years.

Tait was a key driver in global geographic expansion, firmly establishing a presence in the United States (US), Middle East, Asia Pacific, and mainland Europe. During his time at ROVOP, the company significantly increased global revenues, with the America's region becoming an established core to the business with several global client contracts being sourced, secured, and managed from the US.

"I am both delighted and excited to be joining 3D at Depth at a pivotal point in the company's growth," said Euan Tait. "3D's market-leading technology and resultant highly cost-efficient service offering to the energy sector, make it incredibly well-positioned, to support and deliver for clients across several different energy sectors. I am looking forward to being part of the team as we look to further accelerate our growth."

3D at Depth, Inc. provides advanced subsea LiDAR (SL) laser systems, survey support services, and 3D point cloud collection, visualization, and analysis solutions to help clients optimize marine, underwater and offshore survey campaigns. Precise, repeatable, millimetric 3D point clouds acquired through patented SL laser technology allow clients to "measure in 3D and manage in 4D" to increase operational efficiencies and reduce downtime. The Company's locations in Australia, Europe, and the United States support customer survey operations around the world. For more information and a broader listing of services, visit us at www.3datdepth.com and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter @3DatDepth.

