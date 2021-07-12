335 Pages Conference Room Solutions Market Survey by Future Market Insights Forecasts Growth at 14.7% CAGR Spurred by Rising Number of Corporate Houses

The FMI market analysis offers a comprehensive study on the conference room solutions market, covering factors increasing demand and sales across key segments including component, enterprises size, and vertical. It also provides insights into leading market players and key strategies adopted by them to improve their share in the conference room solutions market

DUBAI, UAE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global conference room solutions market is expected to exhibit impressive growth at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2031. Owing to rising number of enterprises and high demand for advanced solutions to enhance communication networks, the market share for conference room solutions is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.18 billion by the end of 2021.

The primary factors fuelling the demand for conference room solutions are increasing adoption of cloud-based communication solutions, rising number of enterprises & corporate houses, and the need for high-performance conferencing solutions. To address the surging demand for these solutions, various market players are engaging into strategic collaboration and partnership with other companies to improve their services.

For instance, in September 2019, Cisco System Inc., a U.S.-based company announced the acquisition of an enterprise voice assistant company named, Voicea, which provides real-time solutions such as voice search, meeting highlights, meeting transcription, action items, along with data privacy.

With this acquisition, Cisco Systems, Inc. planned to improve its Cisco WebEx portfolio of products by infusing Automated Speech Recognition and AI. Such innovations are expected to boost the technology used in conference rooms, driving the growth of the market.

North America is dominating the global conference room solutions. Owing to the presence of leading service providers in the region, the North America market is estimated to account over 32.4% of the global sales through 2021.

"With the emergence of cloud technology, a number of organizations across the globe are adopting various cloud-based services, including software as a service (SaaS) and cloud storage. Key players are emphasizing on developing new solutions such as cloud communication conferencing to cater to increasing demand for these novel conference room solutions," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Conference Room Solutions Market Survey

The U.S. is dominating the market in North America with an estimated market value of around US$ 323 million in 2021. According to FMI, the market spending in the country is expected to rise at 10.6% over the forecast period.

with an estimated market value of around in 2021. According to FMI, the market spending in the country is expected to rise at 10.6% over the forecast period. Driven by free workforce mobility and favorable business policies, the market in Germany is predicted to reach a valuation of around US$ 236 million by 2031.

is predicted to reach a valuation of around by 2031. The conference room solutions spending in China is likely to surge by 16.1% between 2021 and 2031, with a market value of nearly US$ 100.5 million in 2021.

is likely to surge by 16.1% between 2021 and 2031, with a market value of nearly in 2021. By 2031, the market revenue of India's conference room solutions market is projected to grow around US$ 486.4 million .

conference room solutions market is projected to grow around . The component segment is expected to surge at a robust CAGR of 15.1% during the assessment period.

Key Drivers

Growing demand for high-performance conferencing solutions is driving the market growth.

Surging number of enterprises will fuel the demand for conference room solutions.

Increasing adoption of cloud communication solutions creating growth opportunities for the market.

Rising number of corporate houses heightening the sales of conference room solutions

Key Restraints

High cost of installation is a factor hampering the demand for conference room solutions.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has declined the sales of conference room solutions due to the closure of numerous organizations.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the conference room solutions market are focusing on developing new products to increase their business revenue. Besides this, some of the market players are engaging in strategic collaboration and partnerships. For instance,

LoopUp Ltd. announced a launch of a new video-enabled conference room solution in November 2020 . The product combines high standard remote meeting solution to create accessible and simple video conferencing suites for businesses, worldwide.

. The product combines high standard remote meeting solution to create accessible and simple video conferencing suites for businesses, worldwide. In November 2019 , Cisco Systems, Inc., a U.S. based company, announced expansion of its partnership with TTEC Holdings, Inc., a digital customer experience services and technology company. With the partnership, TTEC has become the first authorized reseller of Webex Contact Center Enterprise.

Key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

Adobe Systems Incorporated

LogMeIn, Inc.

Polycom (Plantronics, Inc.)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Conference Room Solutions Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global conference room solutions market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on conference room solutions market with detailed segmentation:

Component

Hardware

Flat Screens



Projectors



Cameras



Interactive/Digital Whiteboards

Software

Unified Communication and Collaboration



Document Management



Meeting Organizers/Scheduling



Others

Services

Professional Services



Consulting





Implementation and Integration





Training



Managed Services

Enterprises Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Vertical

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Education

Manufacturing

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for conference room solutions market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into conference room solutions market demand outlook for 2021-2031

Conference room solutions market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Conference room solutions market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

