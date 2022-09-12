2K Epoxy Adhesives Market to surpass $14 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the 2K epoxy adhesives industry are Henkel AG, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M, DuPont, Arkema Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Sika Corporation, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Arkema Corporation, Cemedine Co., Ltd., Weicon GmbH & Co. KG, Three-Bond Co., Ltd, Permabond LLC, Parson Adhesives Inc, Uniseal Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW), Lord Corporation, Valtech Corporation, Mapei S.p.A and Master Bond Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study, the 2K epoxy adhesives market size is projected to go beyond USD 14 billion by 2030. A rising number of residential and commercial construction activities worldwide will accelerate the demand for suitable adhesive compounds.

Global 2K Epoxy Adhesives Market GMI

According to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, and the U.S., Census Bureau, over 1.4 million privately-owned housing units were completed in July 2022, showcasing a 1.1% rise from the revised June estimates. Further, expanding population across developing countries will drive the need for new residential spaces. A UN report estimates India's current population of 1.4 billion to reach 1.67 billion in 2050. Epoxy adhesives play a crucial role in binding materials such as metal, wood, and even glass. Growing consumer spending on outdoor and indoor renovation will foster its demand in the coming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5316

The report estimates that the 2K epoxy adhesives market share from electronics applications was recorded at over USD 1.5 billion during 2021, with considerable growth expected up to 2030. The electronics sector uses these adhesives in manufacturing and repairing a wide range of electronic components, from wire coating to power products, and electric devices. With technological advancements in kitchen electric appliances, HVAC solutions, home comfort appliances, and laundry appliances, the electronic sector will become a major end-user of 2K epoxy adhesives.

Electrically conductive adhesive also play a crucial role in providing flexibility to manufacturing lines. They have a large scope in electronics assembly in application processes like screen printing, jetting, and dispensing. They are used to connect components in camera systems and automotive radar.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 92 market data tables & 9 figures & charts from the report, "2K Epoxy Adhesives Market Size, By End Use (Building & Construction, Transportation, Automotive, Aerospace OEM, Wind Energy, Marine, Electronics, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/2k-epoxy-adhesives-market

Latin America 2K epoxy adhesives market share is projected to witness over 5% CAGR between 2022-2030. The electronics and construction sector across LATAM is expanding at a decent rate, subsequently offering a lucrative business avenue for adhesive suppliers and manufacturers. Improving economic conditions and an increase in disposable income will expand the sales of consumer electronics in the region. Furthermore, growing competition among online retailers and mass merchandisers could drive the demand for electronic products, fueling 2K epoxy adhesive consumption during product manufacturing.

The competitive landscape of the global 2K epoxy adhesives market is inclusive of companies such as Henkel AG, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M, DuPont, Arkema Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Sika Corporation, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Arkema Corporation, Cemendine Co., Ltd., Weicon GmbH & Co. KG, Three-Bond Co., Ltd, Permabond LLC, Parson Adhesives Inc, Uniseal Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW), Lord Corporation, Valtech Corporation, Mapei S.p.A and Master Bond Inc. The manufacturers are seeking to expand their business footprint through new strategies and investments.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5316

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Aashit Tiwari

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896234/Global_2K_Epoxy_Adhesives_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.