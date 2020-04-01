24 Exchange Signs Statement of Commitment to FX Global Code

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange, a multi-asset class, 24-hour trading platform, announced today that it now operates in full compliance with the principles of the FX Global Code. The Code was created by The Global Foreign Exchange Committee in 2017 as a common set of guidelines to promote the integrity and effective functioning of the wholesale foreign exchange market. It was developed by a partnership between central banks and market participants from 16 global jurisdictions.

24 Exchange has signed a Statement of Commitment to the FX Global Code as an electronic trading platform, pledging adherence to the Code's set of global principles of good practice in the FX market.

Dmitri Galinov, CEO and founder of 24 Exchange, said: "It is essential for our young company to formally demonstrate its commitment to the critically important guidelines contained in the FX Global Code. At the same time, we are very proud to note that 24 Exchange was founded on similar principles of fairness and transparency."

In applying their extensive experience at major financial firms, the executive leadership of 24 Exchange will ensure all of the company's operations and controls are fully compliant with the FX Global Code and will stay current as the Code is evolved over time.

24 Exchange is a multi-asset class, multi-dealer trading platform that allows market participants to exchange their exposures at the lowest possible cost. Our mission is to enable our members to initiate the most cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes, 24 hours a day. We lower the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. 24 Exchange is operated by 24 Exchange Bermuda Limited. The company is domiciled in Hamilton, Bermuda but is not regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. More information is available at https://www.24exchange.net/.

