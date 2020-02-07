24.7% Growth Rate for Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by 2024 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.7 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the SEL market include the proliferation of computing in the K-12 sector and high capital spending on SEL by educators and policymakers.

Top Companies profiled in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market:

Everyday Speech (US)

Peekapak ( Canada )

) Nearpod (US)

EVERFI (US)

Purpose Prep (US)

Social Express (US)

Aperture Education (US)

Rethink ED (US)

Committee for Children (US)

Emotional ABCs (US)

Taproot Learning (US)

SEL Adventures (US)

BASE Education (US)

Panorama Education (US)

Evolutions Labs (US)

Hoonuit (US)

The Conover Company (US)

ScholarCentric (US)

ONE der Academy (US)

Hero K12 (US)

7 Mindsets (US)

EQKidz ( Malaysia )

) 3DBear ( Finland )

) JHas Heart (US)

"Training and support segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on services, the training and support segment of the SEL market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Training and support services help educators in their SEL journey that includes onsite training, remote technical assistance, and support related to the SEL platform. Training services comprise in-school training, workshops, personal training, conferences, webinars, seminars, and personal development programs on SEL.

"Application segment to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period"

SEL plays an integral part of education across developed and developing countries. They acts as a useful resource for educators to develop non-cognitive skills in children. Educators have experienced several benefits with the implementation of SEL into academia. The application-based SEL platform helps students live in rural areas or schools that do not have strong internet connectivity. Schools from emerging countries prefer SEL applications, as it is easy to use and runs without any interruptions. In case of an upgrade, SEL providers deliver a timely software upgrade to schools.

"North America to record the highest market share in SEL market in 2019"

Canada has witnessed significant adoption of SEL technologies in the past few years. The SEL framework is gaining momentum in Canada with the determination of teaching social and emotional skills to the children at an early age. With the implementation of the SEL platform, educators have witnessed a significant growth in students' personal and professional life. Students could gain important skills with the help of SEL programs. For instance, through SEL, students can set goals, manage emotions, maintain positive relationships, experience empathy, and make informed decisions.

Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 30%,Europe– 35%, APAC– 25%,and RoW– 10%

