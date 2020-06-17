21Shares Chooses Ultumus PCF Calculation Services to Expand Market Participation

It Lists Its Key ETPs in GBP

ZURICH and LONDON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 21Shares , the leading Swiss Crypto ETP provider, has chosen Ultumus , the ETF and Index data specialist, to be its 'Portfolio Composition File' (PCF) solution provider. Delivering high quality PCFs daily to market makers is essential to ensuring they can make prices confidently and provide the liquidity investors need.

21Shares, the innovation-led European pioneer of crypto ETPs, including Bitcoin, HODL Basket Index ETP and its newly launched Inverse (Short) Bitcoin ETP, is opening up investment in cryptocurrencies. It offers 11 listed ETPs in three currencies on the SIX exchange as well as two other exchanges. Expanding the network of active European banks, brokers and exchanges to increase market participation is vital, while also helping to mitigate any concerns with crypto custody.

Ultumus was the clear choice for 21Shares. Since launching in 2016 Ultumus is now a central resource for the European ETF market. Its technology-enabled solutions capture, normalise, enrich and distribute global ETF and index composition data daily across the entire ETF ecosystem. Ultumus is already the 'go to' provider of PCF calculation services for ETFs, including physically backed and synthetic.

Giles Sarton, Head of Business Development, Ultumus, says: "We are delighted to be working with 21Shares and that they chose us as their PCF calculation service provider. We are excited our solutions will now help widen investment into cryptocurrencies in the same way we have helped expand participation into traditional and smart beta ETFs."

Ophelia Snyder, Co-Founder and Head of Products, 21Shares AG said: "As a highly innovative firm driving change in how investors access crypto, we choose our partners carefully. Ultumus has shown equal drive to transform the market for ETF and index data by using innovative technology to transform what is possible. Providing market makers with the right quality PCFs daily is essential to expanding participation."

21Shares is also delighted to announce that it will dual list its Bitcoin, Ether and HODL ETPs in £-GBP on SIX Exchange on June 30th due to growing demand for crypto products. It will make settlement a cheaper experience for UK investors using their conventional brokers.

21Shares was also honoured in May to win the prestigious ADVFN International Financial Awards 2020 for Most Innovative Crypto Product which recognised and celebrated the best of breed of crypto issuers from across the global financial industry.

Contact:

21Shares

Laurent Kssis

+41-44-260-86-60

press@21Shares.com

Related Links

http://www.21shares.com/



SOURCE 21Shares