215 GREEN startups on the rise - these are the Green Tech Startups Austria 2025

GRAZ, Austria, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The current landscape "Green Tech Startups Austria 2025" counts 215 young tech companies in the field of environmental and climate protection. This is an increase of around ten percent compared to the previous year, with the university cities of Vienna and Graz dominating overall. The most important factors for the startups are Cooperation with industry and access to financing. The landscape was surveyed by Green Tech Valley in cooperation with nine partners.

Coordinated by Green Tech Valley as the network of "green" startups, the AplusB Centers, Austrian Startups, aws, Climate Lab, ECN, EY, Impact Hub Vienna, invest.austria and the Climate and Energy Fund once again brought the red-white-red "Green Tech Startups 2025" in front of the curtain this year: 215 innovative, young tech companies with a focus on sustainability were identified, which is an increase of around 10 percent compared to the previous year's survey (2024: 193 startups).

Energy, digital & circular - startups are currently focusing on these topics

A total of 24 start-ups in the green tech start-up field were identified across Austria. Since the first survey in 2022, the green tech startup ecosystem in the country has expanded by 71%. "As in previous years, the business areas of energy (38%), circular (21%) and digital (17%) dominate the new start-ups," explains Bernhard Puttinger, Managing Director of Green Tech Valley.

The technology hubs of Vienna & Graz dominate

Once again, the regions with technical universities are proving to be particularly fertile ground with 15 out of 24 of all start-ups. Regionally, 84 green tech startups are located in Vienna, followed by Green Tech Valley (Styria, Carinthia & Burgenland) with 70 - 38 of them in Graz. "Compared to the startup landscape as a whole, the specialization in the south of Austria is particularly striking and is also fed by green tech research institutions such as the COMET centers," says Puttinger. Austria-wide, the FFG has ten COMET centers and projects in the core area of energy & environment, all of which are located in Styria. Puttinger: "Research and innovation are drivers for successful business. Austria is also internationally visible here. At the beginning of the year, the American business magazine Fortune named Vienna and Graz among the ten 'Best Cities for Business 2024' in Europe."

Wanted: cooperation with industry even more important than financing

The survey of needs among the "young savages" also shows that these entrepreneurs are most interested in strong networks with industry partners (54%), followed by financing (46%) and cooperative project implementation (almost 40%). These young companies receive active support from the partners of the Green Tech Startups Austria Landscape. "Green Tech Valley has established itself as the largest network for green startups," says Puttinger: "The young companies benefit here in particular through cooperation with industrial companies, and together with the aws and other partners, match-making with business angels and financing/funding takes place."

From "high-percentage" CO2 recycling to more PV electricity on the same area

The young innovative businesses at Landscape 2025 are diverse: "co2ol catalyst" is presenting a catalyst that converts CO2 emissions into methanol for industry, while "2nd Cycle FlexCo" is developing a system for the fully automated and therefore cost-efficient refurbishing of used solar modules. "SolPure" uses special PV modules to increase output on the same system area, while 'GMD' uses AI and customized sensor technology to prevent natural hazards. And "Wendy Windenergy" increases the efficiency of wind turbines. The other start-ups are: Another Earth, BergWind Energy, EEC-LABS, EnergyTrack, Hakara, Heizma, Minimist, Numy, ProtectLiB, revitalyze, Salzstrom, sequestra, SolarWing, sonnnig Flexco, Terragami Interactive, TWENTY40, Wematics, BORKY & Cosmotaics.

Details on the 215 Green Tech Startups Austria 2025: https://www.greentech.at/en/green-tech-startups-austria/

