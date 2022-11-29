21 WOL, the innovative hybrid hospitality brand, becomes 21 House of Stories and announces the opening of a second facility in Milan's Navigli district

MILAN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 21 Way of Living, the hybrid hospitality concept conceived by Alessandro and Mauro Benetton, becomes 21 House of Stories with the view of portraying the spirit of the project more effectively. Having kicked off with a first facility in Milan's Città Studi, 21 House of Stories is a place in which to stay, work and socialise: a shared dimension in which there are no guests, but simply protagonists of an unprecedented model that breaks the mould of traditional hospitality. This is a physical space animated by an open community, made up of interconnected people who share genuine experiences, circulate ideas, stories and create vibes.

While the stories of the people who live the facility make it unique and bring its spaces to life, in a continuous interplay of physical and digital content, it is society's post-pandemic transformations in terms of living and working habits that have enabled the concept to take off: supply hybridisation has become extremely contemporary. This is demonstrated by the results registered in 2022, which have seen a hotel occupancy rate of more than 90% since the reopening in March, alongside the considerable attendance at concerts, talks, co-working spaces and the bistro.

The goals achieved with the first Milanese facility and the plans for a new destination in the city's Navigli area have brought to light the need to make a qualitative leap in terms of brand and storytelling. This led to the idea for the new project name and logo, developed with the FM Studio agency.

"The launch of the second facility makes this the perfect time to update the brand in the light of the lessons learnt during the first two years of operation: our concept is evolving in an even more lifestyle-oriented and disruptive direction, in which guests can blend private and professional moments in a highly stimulating environment. House of Stories is a physical and digital place where the stories of our guests become unique," says Nicola Accurso, Managing Director of 21 House of Stories.

The concept continues to display an ability to generate clear customer engagement, with the social dimension serving as the natural context of storytelling. The brand's relationship with content creators is becoming stronger and ever more authentic, permeating the activities of the hotels, co-working areas, bistros, and events. This is why the marketing strategy focuses on advertising, not as a means of visibility, but as a means of storytelling and content generation.

