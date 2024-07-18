2024's tech disruptor-in-chief Human Mobile Devices drops its eagerly awaited hero handset, HMD Skyline - for the creators

REACH FOR THE SKY-LINE

Human Mobile Devices is putting the 'human' back into phone design with its new smartphone: HMD Skyline

Made for creators, the device boasts a great camera and a fresh approach to repairability and digital detox

Designed for repair ease, the launch could mean the end of cracked screens ruining your day

Complete with new Detox Mode available from August, Skyline is a smartphone with a dumbphone function, allowing users to take a break from digital noise

Snap, selfie-check and socialise in ultrawide with HMD Skyline's 108MP camera bling

Human Mobile Devices proves once again that great design doesn't have to cost a lot

LONDON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in February at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona – one of the biggest global tech conferences - one company stood out from the crowd and stole plaudits with a stunning line-up of human-first, innovative and fun-packed devices.

It was Human Mobile Devices, a global tech company not yet ten years-old, but with an insatiable challenger mindset, Europe's largest smartphone maker AND one of the leading manufacturers of feature phones.

HMD Skyline Gen2 Repairability

Previously going by the acronym HMD, the company re-branded as Human Mobile Devices at the start of 2024. As well as announcing an exciting partnership strategy, which sees the brand partner with a sparkling roster of global lifestyle brands to launch a suite of bespoke phones, Human Mobile Devices doubled down on the market leading work it was already doing in the repairability, digital detox and value spaces.

Today (July 18th), following a string of phone launches over the past six months, Human Mobile Devices drops its eagerly awaited premium handset – HMD Skyline. It is a phone for the creators that has remarkable functionality, unrivalled repairability, and looks that could kill. Human Mobile Devices proves once again that great design doesn't have to cost a lot.

In testament to its super-powerful photo capabilities, Human Mobile Devices has turned to Gen Z superstar snapper Rosanna Elettra to test drive the new HMD Skyline, capturing ten striking images shot and edited entirely on HMD Skyline following a group of Gen Z fashionistas on a night out.

Lars Silberbauer, Global CMO of Human Mobile Devices, said; "Human Mobile Devices is human by design…and that's what we've done with HMD Skyline, put consumers first. There are so many great functions on this phone to call out. The camera is a creator's dream, but you've also got unrivalled repairability options and a step-changing detox mode too. We are making smartphones easy to repair, and we inspired the digital detox movement for 'balanced relationships' with technology when we brought back feature phones. HMD Skyline is the next step: it's repair and detox all in one. And it looks absolutely beautiful to boot."

Celebrity photographer Rosanna Elettra took the HMD Skyline for a test drive, she commented: "I've had the joy of capturing acclaimed artists like Rhianna, Central Lee, Aitch and Cara Delevingne and in this industry you can get a call out of nowhere for a job that will completely change your career so it's great to have the option to shoot with a smartphone like HMD Skyline. What's amazing about this device is how it's been designed to not only be your faithful pocket camera, but also how easy it is to repair and the fact that it has Detox Mode, everyone needs a break from the digital noise so it's definitely a welcome new Mode to a smartphone."

Commenting on Skyline's Gen2 repairability and Human Mobile Devices' on-going commitment to the issue, Kyle Wiens, CEO at iFixit said; "Human Mobile Devices has set a new bar for repairable design. This is what happens when a design team considers repair from the start. Human Mobile Devices' approach to disassembly is a quantum leap forward".

HMD SKYLINE

Your shots are about to take off: snap, selfie-check, and socialise (in ultrawide)

Skyline has been built with a progressive GenZ audience firmly in mind, so the camera capabilities are standout – and seemingly endless. The 50MP front camera comes with autofocus and eye-tracking to ensure the sharpest of selfies, and with Skyline, creators don't even need to press a button or set a timer to take a picture. The device comes with in-built 'selfie gesture' hardware, which means all users have to do is to look at the phone while making the universal peace sign (or one of three other hand signs) to activate the camera. You can also create video selfies in 4k.

The 108MP Hybrid OIS triple rear camera is equally impressive, ensuring users are ready for any shot. Portrait mode allows for stunning 50mm shots with natural bokeh effect and crisp close-ups can be achieved with the x4 zoom function. Night Mode 3.0 balances exposure and preserves detail, and stunning scenery and group shots can be captured using the 0.5 ultra-wide mode. And there's AI Capture Fusion too to add maximum detail to zoom images.

Pop the hood and fix-it-yourself: strip back to design brilliance

The end of cracked screens ruining your day. HMD Skyline is the first mobile phone with Gen2 repairability, which means repairing your phone is easier than ever before. By just popping off the back cover and removing the screws, you (or your repair centre) can repair your screen easily and quickly. The new design also allows users to fix bent charging ports, scratched back covers and depleted batteries.

HMD Skyline advances mobile phone repairability to the next level, an area Human Mobile Devices has been leading the way on in recent years. Adding weight to the notion that 'F.I.Y is Fly', research revealed 45 per cent of Gen Zs say they're more likely to buy an electrical device if they can easily repair it themselves1. With Skyline, repairability is child's play. In fact, the HMD Skyline screen is 65% easier to repair than HMD's first repairable smartphone, the G22.

Stripping back to design brilliance, Skyline's innovative build uses an internal screw-driven camshaft to help speed up disassembly. Pop open the back cover with the turn of a single screw, then slip a pry tool underneath to reveal a simple but elegant mechanism: a screw-driven rotating arm, with a spring to pull it back down when released. Turn it, and its cam lobe pushes against a plate on the back cover, which clips back together once done.3

A smartphone with dumbphone functionality: Detox Mode shuts down your socials

And the good news just keeps on coming. In August, the super-slick smartphone for the ages will come with a powerful new in-built detox mode with bespoke app and contact blocking, allowing users to tailor their detox to their needs, focus on the real world and enjoy a balanced smartphone experience whenever they need a break from the digital world.

With the digital detox movement continuing to gather pace, particularly among Gen-Z, it is a timely technological advance that stands above competitors' detox functions, which usually only silence apps and notifications.

Skyline launches in two distinct colourways, Neon Pink and Twisted Black. It is fixed with up to 48-hour battery2 and Qi2 magnetic charging for slick wireless charging stations.

Skyline is available now at hmd.com for £399 for the 8/128GB and £499 for the 12/256. For a limited time only all customers can claim a limited HMD Apparel capsule that includes Edition One hoodies and caps.

Notes to editors

TM and © 2024 HMD Global. All rights reserved.

1Based on a survey conducted by One Poll on behalf of HMD between 12th to 17th April 2024 of 1,000 mobile phone owners.

2Based on a real-life usage test by HMD Global. See more info at www.hmd.com/hmd-skyline.

3 Self-repair support available through iFixit in select markets. Details available at https://www.hmd.com/self-repair

About Human Mobile Devices

We are Human Mobile Devices, and we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That's why we are thrilled to be Europe's largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out. Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of Human Mobile Devices original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464356/HMD_Skyline.jpg