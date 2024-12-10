2024 Understanding China Conference Concludes Successfully: A New Path for Global Understanding of Chinese Modernization

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Understanding China International Conference concluded after three days of insightful discussions, bringing together political leaders, scholars, business executives, and representatives from international organizations. Hosted by the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy (CIIDS), the event provided a vital platform for fostering global understanding of China's modernization journey and its implications for international development. The conference's success further solidified its role as a key venue for dialogue on China's growth in the world.

In his closing speech, President Feng Wei emphasized the significance of the conference and the urgency of understanding China in today's rapidly changing world. "In this era of constant upheaval, the world needs to understand China more than ever before. 'Understanding China' is not only about grasping the past and present of our nation, but it also provides key insights for global cooperation and future development," he said.

Exploring Chinese Modernization and Its Global Impact

This year's conference focused on China's modernization and its broader impact on the world, offering an in-depth look at the ongoing reforms and the country's distinctive approach to development. Speakers from various fields highlighted how China's model of modernization, rooted in both tradition and innovation, presents new opportunities for global collaboration, particularly in trade, economics, and international relations.

The discussions explored the significance of China's path to modernization, emphasizing how it blends long-standing cultural values with the demands of modern growth. Experts at the event provided valuable insights into the practical aspects of China's development, underscoring the relevance of Chinese modernization in shaping the future of global trade, diplomacy, and economic growth.

A Platform for Future Dialogue and Cooperation

In his closing remarks, President Feng also pointed to the long-term impact of the conference. "Over the course of these three days, with more than 60 events and discussions, we have created a valuable moment for exchanging ideas, ideas that will continue to evolve," Feng noted. "But from a broader perspective, the true depth of thought, reflection, and dissemination is only just beginning. We will use this conference as a new starting point to deepen our understanding of China's continued reforms, to interpret the full meaning of Chinese modernization, and to contribute to world peace and development."

He went on to express confidence that the event had sparked a new wave of international dialogue on Chinese modernization, positioning the Understanding China Conference as an ongoing platform for helping the world better comprehend China's unique development model.

As the conference wrapped up, it became clear that the momentum generated by the event would continue to drive deeper international understanding of Chinese modernization. The conference highlighted the growing importance of cross-cultural and cross-national dialogue, and provided new opportunities for partnerships that will benefit global development. The Understanding China initiative will remain a cornerstone for fostering mutual understanding and collaboration across borders, furthering the shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous global future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577726/1210.jpg