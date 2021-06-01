2021 Appian Partner Award Winners Announced

Partners recognized for outstanding achievements and transformational vision using the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform

McLEAN, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced the winners of the 2021 Appian partner awards. The awards recognize use of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform to deliver excellence in business impact, market disruption, and other categories. Appian partner finalists and winners were selected by judging panels of Appian and 3rd-party industry experts.

Partner Value Award: Wipro

Wipro was selected by a top 5 US bank to help eliminate the systematic financial and reputational risk caused by the present EUC applications running outside of standard management controls. Leveraging the speed of the Appian, Wipro successfully delivered several hundred EUCs in a few months and allowed the bank to meet its regulatory requirements. The bank plans to remediate thousands of EUCs across multiple lines of business using Wipro's EUC remediation solution.

Partner Innovation Award: Accenture

Combining Cloud, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and machine learning, Accenture has employed Appian as a core orchestration platform to rapidly operationalize new business models and capabilities for its global customers across Financial Services (FS), Life Sciences (LS) and Public Sector (PS).

Partner Growth Award : Infosys

Infosys has seen its Appian practice triple in size driven by large transformation deals and next-gen industry solutions. To support this rapid growth, Infosys and Appian have co-invested in creating a talent ecosystem that will help increase its trained resource pool this year. Infosys' strategic partnership with Appian together with Infosys Cobalt, a set of cloud services, solutions and platforms helps companies drive greater business efficiency by accelerating low-code digital transformation.

Partner Transformation Award: KPMG

KPMG has invested in developing Appian skills and capabilities to drive many of its own internal processes and continues to advance its external go-to-market by combining their subject matter experience with the Appian platform to deliver automation offerings to its clients, including: Insurance Claims Modernization, LIBOR remediation for financial services, case management for patient specific medical devices for life sciences, and third-party risk management.

US Reseller of the Year: GxP Partners

For achieving the highest net new revenue for resell and sourced deals in North America.

LATAM Reseller of the Year: Needzaio

For achieving the highest net new revenue for resell and sourced deals in Latin America.

Partner Solution Awards

This award recognizes the "best of the best" solutions available on the Appian AppMarket .

