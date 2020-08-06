2020 IECIE International eCig Virtual Expo is set to open with IECIE physical event in August

IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo is the largest e-cigarette exhibition in Asia, bringing together upstream industries, battery and power management Chips and Solutions, Battery and Power Management, Heating System, E-juice Flavors and Related Products while mainly displaying some finished products : Disposable pods, atomizer, mods kits, e-liquid (letter nicotine salt e-liquid), heating non-combustion equipment, OEM / ODM / brand , etc.

This year, visitors don't need to travel around the world to attend this event but to surf the internet to IECIE virtual expo to connect your business with more than 2500 global vape brands.

2020 IECIE Virtual Expo Features:

AI buyer recommendation system

Adopting AI EXPO artificial intelligence platform to collect key information from visitor registration form and clicks, recommend products of corresponding exhibitor company to visitors. Once visitors enter the virtual expo, they will be asked to choose their range of interests from product like Mods, Pods system to fields like vape business, vape magazine. With these tags, visitors can filter all the exhibitors in the Hall to locate their most wanted targets by clicking recommend button on the upside of the floorplan and making their way to the targeted exhibitor.

Show Room

Multi-platform live broadcasting ensuring smooth and clear video during the exhibition. With the cloud system support, IECIE virtual expo enables visitors to video chat, text chat, voice chat, and even watch the on-site broadcasting from IECIE physical event.

Business matching system

Business matching system(Calendar), making appointments for business negotiations in advance, multimedia communication with buyers (video, Voice chatting etc.) and efficiently arrange private product demonstration for visitors.

Demands Release (Note):

Demands and Products description post releases, AI recommended to find your suppliers and buyers in no time. In the section of Note,visitors can review all the notes posted by exhibitors. Post will mention products description, or discounts that exhibitors offer. Visitors can even write down their own product demands and waiting for exhibitors to reach out to them.

Multi-platform login

Cellphone App,Wechat, Miniprogram , Web page. Social Media sharing. It allows visitors to get access to the platform with multiple devices. This time, there will be no limit to connect exhibitors' business with IECIE International eCig Virtual Expo.

The price:

This year, Join IECIE Virtual Expo for free without traveling and engage your business with more than 3000 Vape brands directly online.

IECIE has launched free tickets to audience with this registration link:

