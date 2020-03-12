2020 Filtration & Separation Asia to be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center in December

Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA) combined with China International Filtration & Separation Exhibition, hosted by China Filtration & Separation Society (CFS), CNTA and Informa Markets is an important and influential filtration & separation topic event in Asia region. The every-2-year's event is aimed to provide a trade and technical communication platform between exhibitors and trade visitors, where the up-to-edge filtration technologies, technical solutions and know-how can be found and discussed.

Till now, most of the booth are booked with no more than 1/3 left. Hold the last chance to seize the constantly improving filtration market.

Below are part of the exhibitors who confirmed their participation in FSA2020:

AEREM, AHLSTROM – MUNKSJÖ, AIR TECHNIQUES INTERNATIONAL, BERRY, ZHENTAI, FIBRWAY MATERIALS, GUANGDONG XINTAO, HANDAN HENGYONG, HANGZHOU FILTER, HANGZHOU SPECIAL PAPER, HV, JIANGXI NATIONAL, JOHNS MANVILE, NDC, NEENAH, PALAS, SWM, TIENG, TOPAS, ETC.

In 2018, thanks to the great support from the whole industry, an amazing communication platform had been presented to serve the 211 Exhibitors from 16 countries and regions and 8,674 Trade Visitors. Total exhibition scale reached 11,000 ㎡.

Detailed information for the 8th Filtration & Separation Asia and the 11th China International Filtration & Separation Exhibition (FSA 2020):

Date: 9 – 11 Dec. 2020

Address: Hall N1, Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai, China

Official Website: www.fsa-expo.com

