2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition Hosting 20 Conferences to Promote Industrial Development
24 Jan, 2019, 07:45 GMT
GUNAGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), a four-day, fully-integrated LED industry chain solution exhibition to be held from March 3-6, 2019 in Area B of the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China, has announced special travel offers to groups, as well as new opportunities for the 1,800+ expected visitors to join more than 10 onsite events with top LED manufacturers, distributors, service vendors, and advertisement companies, as well as government departments and end users to discuss global opportunities in the industry.
Special Offer
Groups of 6 or more attending ISLE can enjoy substantial benefits, including:
- 6 or more: Complimentary hotel accommodation
- 8 or more: An additional special gift
- 12 or more: Complimentary interpreter service during the event
ISLE offers special benefits for visitors so that they can work with their current and potential business partners to stay on top of the latest industry trends. In addition to exhibitions, ISLE will also host more than 20 conferences for upstream and downstream professionals, which will help inspire the discovery of new insights and allow visitors to share their visions for the industry.
Highlights of the events
|
Event
|
Time
|
Industrial brand conference, featuring participants from associations from Asia, the
|
March 3-4
|
New products launch (LED and Advertising equipment)
|
March 3-6
|
China Sign Industry Seminar
|
March 3 or
|
The application of LED and digital signs in Japan's public transport system
|
March 3
|
China LED Industry (New Technology) Forum
|
March 4
|
Introduction to the Russian market
|
March 4
|
China Sign Industry Seminar, facilitated by international designers
|
March 4
|
LED applications in smart cities, smart buildings, 5G and IoT
|
March 5
|
Sustainable development in the LED industry, updates on the latest green materials
|
March 3
|
LDC promotion meeting held by Commercial LCD Industry Association
|
March 4-5
|
Props promotion meeting held by Display Props Industry Association
About ISLE
The 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and the Chia Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.
