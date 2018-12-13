2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition Hosting 20 Conferences to Promote Industrial Development

Groups of 6 or more attending ISLE can enjoy substantial benefits, including:

6 or more: Complimentary hotel accommodation

8 or more: An additional special gift

12 or more: Complimentary interpreter service during the event

ISLE offers special benefits for visitors so that they can work with their current and potential business partners to stay on top of the latest industry trends. In addition to exhibitions, ISLE will also host more than 20 conferences for upstream and downstream professionals, which will help inspire the discovery of new insights and allow visitors to share their visions for the industry.

Highlights of the events

Event Time Industrial brand conference, featuring participants from associations from Asia, the

Middle East, North America and Europe March 3-4 New products launch (LED and Advertising equipment) March 3-6 China Sign Industry Seminar March 3 or

March 5 The application of LED and digital signs in Japan's public transport system March 3 China LED Industry (New Technology) Forum March 4 Introduction to the Russian market March 4 China Sign Industry Seminar, facilitated by international designers March 4 LED applications in smart cities, smart buildings, 5G and IoT March 5 Sustainable development in the LED industry, updates on the latest green materials

and certifications March 3 LDC promotion meeting held by Commercial LCD Industry Association March 4-5 Props promotion meeting held by Display Props Industry Association



About ISLE

The 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and the Chia Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812909/ISLE.jpg

SOURCE International Signs and LED Exhibition