2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition Hosting 20 Conferences to Promote Industrial Development

International Signs and LED Exhibition

24 Jan, 2019, 07:45 GMT

GUNAGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), a four-day, fully-integrated LED industry chain solution exhibition to be held from March 3-6, 2019 in Area B of the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China, has announced special travel offers to groups, as well as new opportunities for the 1,800+ expected visitors to join more than 10 onsite events with top LED manufacturers, distributors, service vendors, and advertisement companies, as well as government departments and end users to discuss global opportunities in the industry.

Special Offer

Groups of 6 or more attending ISLE can enjoy substantial benefits, including:

  • 6 or more: Complimentary hotel accommodation
  • 8 or more: An additional special gift
  • 12 or more: Complimentary interpreter service during the event

ISLE offers special benefits for visitors so that they can work with their current and potential business partners to stay on top of the latest industry trends. In addition to exhibitions, ISLE will also host more than 20 conferences for upstream and downstream professionals, which will help inspire the discovery of new insights and allow visitors to share their visions for the industry.

Highlights of the events 

Event

Time

Industrial brand conference, featuring participants from associations from Asia, the
Middle East, North America and Europe

 

March 3-4

New products launch (LED and Advertising equipment)

 

March 3-6

China Sign Industry Seminar

March 3 or
March 5

The application of LED and digital signs in Japan's public transport system

 

March 3

China LED Industry (New Technology) Forum

 

March 4

Introduction to the Russian market

 

March 4

China Sign Industry Seminar, facilitated by international designers

 

March 4

LED applications in smart cities, smart buildings, 5G and IoT

 

March 5

Sustainable development in the LED industry, updates on the latest green materials
and certifications

 

March 3

LDC promotion meeting held by Commercial LCD Industry Association

 

March 4-5

Props promotion meeting held by Display Props Industry Association

 

About ISLE

The 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and the Chia Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812909/ISLE.jpg

SOURCE International Signs and LED Exhibition

