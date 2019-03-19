2018 - A good year for ECCO

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECCO had a good year in 2018 achieving record sales and reaching the highest profit in its 55-year-old history.

Net sales reached EUR 1.31 billion and profit before tax reached EUR 201 million (2017: EUR 184 million).

"It is very satisfactory for the employees to see all their hard work and enthusiasm rewarded with such a good result; particularly when taking into account that the retail industry is going through a disruptive period and is facing many challenges", says ECCO's CEO, Steen Borgholm.

True to ECCO's DNA, several new innovative products, within both the shoe and the leather divisions, were launched in 2018.

Direct-to-Consumer sales continued the fast growth of previous years and recorded a 10% growth in retail and 36% in online sales. In particular North America and Asia recorded strong overall market growth with 13% and 11%, respectively. More than 50 percent of ECCO shoes were sold in concept stores – online and offline.

"In a year ECCO connects with millions of consumers. We still have a lot to do to take full potential of this in our marketing, sales, and operating model. Further investments in the development of new products will continue and help us generate a sustainable and healthy growth for ECCO also in the years to come," says Steen Borgholm.

ECCO is one of the world's leading shoe brands, combining style and comfort. ECCO's success is built on products with a great fit and top-quality leathers. ECCO is a highly responsible company that owns and manages every aspect of the value chain from leather and shoe manufacturing to wholesale and retail activities. ECCO's products are sold in 99 countries from over 2,250 ECCO shops and more than 14,000 sales points. ECCO is family-owned, founded in Denmark in 1963, and employs 21,300 people worldwide. group.ecco.com

