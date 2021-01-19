2-French Electrophysiology Microcatheter Launches in Europe, Enabling Deeper Coronary Sinus Mapping

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylis Medical announced today the launch and first clinical case in Europe of the JLL 2-French electrophysiology microcatheter, performed by Dr. Thomas Deneke at Heart Center, Bad Neustadt, Germany. The launch enables physicians to reach previously inaccessible areas of the heart for procedure mapping, by making available the smallest diagnostic catheter in the European electrophysiology market.

The JLL electrophysiology catheter family includes a 2F microcatheter and a 6F guiding catheter which can be combined to allow deeper coronary sinus (CS) mapping. Deeper electrophysiological examination, including mapping, is often required to aid in the diagnosis of idiopathic ventricular tachycardias, complex atrial tachycardias, and left Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome. The 2F microcatheter also allows mapping and pacing in smaller anatomy such as the Vein of Marshall (VOM).

"When a patient presents with a difficult anatomy, it can be challenging to perform mapping and pacing of all the branches of the coronary sinus. The 2F microcatheter allows access to these small branches that would otherwise be inaccessible with other catheters on the market," said Dr. Deneke. "With this technology, I can provide an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan for my patients."

The JLL 2F microcatheter features a flexible, atraumatic tip, and low energy pacing from the distal electrode. It can be delivered through any venous access point, enabling physicians to tailor their procedure to patient anatomy.

The 6F guiding catheter features two electrode spacing options to tailor the devices to a given procedure and includes a fully braided shaft, providing physicians with greater torque control. The 6F catheter also includes a lumen to allow visualization of coronary sinus anatomy, and is inserted via superior vein access.

The JLL catheters are launched in partnership with Japan Lifeline (JLL), a leading Japanese cardiovascular device developer and manufacturer. The JLL catheters are widely used in the Japanese electrophysiology market and were launched in the United States market in 2019.

About Baylis Medical

Baylis Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative cardiology devices that enable life-saving therapies. Headquartered in Canada, and with offices world-wide, our clinical solutions have been Improving the Lives of People Around the World for over 30 years. For more information, visit baylismedical.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Japan Lifeline

Japan Lifeline is a manufacturer and importer of medical devices specializing in the cardiovascular space with a track record of about 40 years in Japan. The company's proprietary products developed based on its wealth of experience of arrhythmias and cardiovascular surgery have been highly evaluated, and the company holds a top-class market share in Japan. Japan Lifeline is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol 7575 (TSE 1st Section). Visit the Japan Lifeline's website at: japanlifeline.com

