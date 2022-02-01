1WorldSync Partners with GS1 UK To Provide Omnichannel Product Content Solutions

1WorldSync is approved by GS1 UK to provide e-commerce and supply chain content syndication, product information management (PIM), product photography, and Augmented Reality (AR) production solutions in the UK.

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, has today been approved to be a partner with GS1 UK®, one of 115 independent GS1 organisations operating worldwide. 1WorldSync's platform and services include e-commerce and supply chain content syndication, product information management (PIM), product photography, and AR production, enabling organisations to deliver more engaging and effective digital and in-store commerce experiences.

"We are excited to approve 1WorldSync's expansive platform and services, and we will be sharing their product suite on the GS1 UK partner finder," said Rob Flack, GS1 UK head of partnerships. "It is an important step in continuing to enable all suppliers across the UK, in many different sectors, to share and syndicate brand-verified product content."

"1WorldSync remains at the forefront of championing GS1 standards to facilitate commerce experiences across the globe. We are thrilled to provide our comprehensive content creation, management, syndication and performance offerings to empower omnichannel commerce across the UK," stated Philippe Canavan, Vice President of Global Sales, at 1WorldSync. "High-quality product imagery, brand-verified product content and efficient product information management are essential to meeting the diverse needs of today's consumers. We look forward to partnering with GS1 UK on these initiatives."

To learn more about 1WorldSync's solution offerings to GS1 UK members visit: www.1worldsync.com .

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com .

About GS1 UK

GS1 UK is one of 115 independent GS1 organisations operating worldwide. Whether online, in store or in a hospital, the common language of GS1 standards is helping our community of over 56,000 organisations to uniquely identify, describe and track anything, anywhere creating greater trust in data for everyone. Our standards have the power to deliver change now and in the future by driving efficiency in the supply chain, and transparency in the wider society, through initiatives such as patient safety programmes and deposit return schemes. From product barcodes to patient wristbands, we believe in the power of GS1 standards to transform the way people work and live. www.gs1uk.org

