16,000th PONSSE forest machine completed

HELSINKI, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16,000th PONSSE forest machine was completed in the end of September at Ponsse's factory in Vieremä, Finland. The PONSSE Ergo harvester delivered to Celulose Nipo-Brasileira S.A. (CENIBRA) will operate at eucalyptus plantations in Brazil to meet the needs of local pulp production.

"Ponsse has worked in close cooperation with Cenibra since 2014 in extremely difficult slope conditions in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. This cooperation has given our R&D valuable information about wood harvesting needs in steep slope conditions. As a result of this co-operation we have been able to develop our products to meet the customer's needs even better. I would like to thank Cenibra for the excellent partnership so far. I would also like to thank Ponsse personnel that have made all this possible in Brazil," says Marko Mattila, Sales, Service and Marketing Director, Ponsse Plc

PONSSE ERGO HARVESTER FOR DEMANDING SLOPE CONDITIONS

PONSSE Ergo is the best-selling Ponsse forest machine globally. The eight-wheeled Ergo to be delivered to Cenibra in Brazil is equipped with a PONSSE C5 crane, a PONSSE H7 Euca harvester head and the PONSSE Synchrowinch solution. The machine is a powerful combination, enabling sustainable and effective harvesting in demanding slope environments.

PONSSE FULL SERVICE

"The PONSSE Full-Service concept is very well linked to our view to be close to our customers and develop our products together with our customers. We have developed strong PONSSE Full-Service concept for Brazil based on our customers feedback and internal benchmarking with Ponsse's Uruguay, Russia and China operations, says Fernando Campos, Managing Director of Ponsse Latin America.

"Ponsse established a subsidiary in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, in 2006. Our team in Brazil consists of 248 people divided between five different locations in the country. During 2021, we will double our staff in Brazil with the new Full-Service agreement. I would like to thank our customers for their confidence and loyalty, and special thanks to our local team," Campos continues.

50 YEARS OF CTL SUCCESS

16,000th forest machine was completed during Ponsse's 50th anniversary. Ponsse has always worked together with its customers to develop the best forest machines in the world. The world's best forest machines and supporting services are not only the more effective, flexible and reliable option, but also a powerful combination, enabling sustainable harvesting all over the world. We have dedicated five decades to the manufacturing, sale, maintenance and R&D of effective and environmentally friendly cut-to-length (CTL) forest machines.

