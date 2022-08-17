150% growth: How Medical Devices and the R&D talent market has spearheaded EPM Scientific's expansion in 2022

ZURICH, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Life Sciences companies returning to former strengths around the globe, the need for talent in this field has also seen a major increase, resulting in talent partner Phaidon International, and its Life Sciences brand EPM Scientific, expanding their capabilities in Zurich, Switzerland.

EPM Scientific, a leading talent specialist in the industry, has grown 150% in the last year, leading to an office expansion in August 2022. This expansion allows EPM Scientific to grow a further 100% in the next two years – which is highly likely given the high number of developments in Life Sciences, in the Research & Development and Medical Device areas in particular.

Director of EPM Scientific Thomas McMann says:

"Demand for talent across Europe is only getting higher, particularly in the Life Sciences space, and organisations are struggling to get the right talent in quickly enough. Renewed interest in product development and innovation for example, with support from more investors, has led to R&D jobs growing by 300% from 2020 to 2022.

"However, the biggest threat to organisations being able to capitalise on this continuous growth within Life Sciences is being able to find the right professionals, which is where EPM Scientific comes in."

Investment into the Life Sciences sector is a major driving force behind the critical need for talent. From 2020 to 2022, the area of Production attracted 72% of interest from investors, the highest of all Life Sciences sectors on the list, while R&D held the second spot at 59%.

Finding talent is especially difficult in the areas of R&D and Production. Being able to obtain the right R&D talent was, according to a survey amongst manufacturers and suppliers within the Life Sciences industry, voted most difficult by suppliers, with manufacturers ranked second.

Managing Director of Europe, Alex Small discusses how expanding EPM Scientific, part of the Phaidon International group comprising six talent partners, can assist organisations with their own expansion goals:

"We really do have the reach to better serve organisations and professionals, and now even more so across the DACH region. To keep up with the rapid need for more talent has meant that yet again in Europe we are expanding, so we have more room physically to help solve talent challenges."

McMann adds:

"EPM Scientific is well positioned to help companies find professionals within the Medical Devices and R&D fields, for both permanent and contract roles. We match firms with professionals who align with their mission, meaning we find you the talent that will go above and beyond to help transform Life Sciences through innovation and technology, because at the beating heart of every organisation is its people."

Phaidon International has a number of specialist talent brands in its portfolio to solve people challenges for companies worldwide. Growing to 1,400+ employees, the talent partner has doubled in size worldwide in just four years. Phaidon International is committed to developing and bringing the very best talent on board not just for clients, but within its business too, and is hiring for a number of ambitious individuals to join its growing team.

With more than 50 languages spoken across the business internationally, over a quarter of employees have also internally relocated, enhancing its ethos of local, specialist expertise, but from a global perspective.

