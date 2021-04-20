1440Sports Initiates Innovative New Golf Sponsorship With The Fortinet Championship In Napa, California, USA

- 1440Sports initiates and supports cybersecurity leader Fortinet in its recently announced six-year partnership with PGA TOUR

- This innovative new partnership will feature a Fortinet hosted Technology Summit alongside one of the PGA TOUR's season-opening events, the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, USA

- 1440Sports brings the same innovation and insight-led partnership approach it has pioneered with success in Formula E and e-mobility to support this prestigious PGA TOUR event

LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1440Sports, a leading global sports marketing agency, initiated the recently announced six-year partnership between leading technology company and cybersecurity expert, Fortinet and the PGA TOUR.

This innovative new partnership agreement will bring golf and technology together with the renowned Napa event becoming the pre-eminent technology sports-based event of the year. Fortinet will use the event as the hub for a Technology Summit enabling senior technology leaders and companies to gather for a week of thought leadership events and experiences.

1440Sports Founder and Group Managing Partner, Ricky Paugh: "This is a terrific partnership. Fortinet using one of the world's greatest Golf tournaments as a conduit to advancing our understanding and application of technology. The tech industry's most eminent leaders will be able to gather, educate, learn, and inspire, whilst enjoying a fabulous golf tournament in the heart of Californian wine country and right at the edge of Silicon Valley. It's absolutely perfect.

"At 1440Sports we're especially proud to have initiated and supported one of the most innovative and significant partnerships in golf. Up until now we have been primarily known as a motorsports agency, with a particular focus in e-mobility. This takes us into a new dimension and is entirely in keeping with our ambition to establish blue-chip partnerships through insight-led thinking to add value to both partners and rights holders. We have applied the same approach to golf that's been so successful for us in Formula E and couldn't be more excited about the result."

The Fortinet Championship will commence on 13 September 2021 at the Silverado Resort and Spa, in Napa, California.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1491730/1440Sports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 1440Sports