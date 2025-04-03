12367 Service Hotline Public Welfare Promotional Video Officially Released

News provided by

National Immigration Administration

03 Apr, 2025, 06:38 GMT

BEIJING, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 2, 2025, China Immigration Service Hotline 12367 officially launched the public welfare promotional video "Connect the World Closer, Expand Dreams Wider". 12367 Service Hotline platform offers 24/7 multilingual services, providing a seamless "ask-and-solve" one-stop service for both Chinese and foreign nationals. It serves as a vital channel for solving the most pressing immigration-related difficulties and problems that are of great concern to individuals and businesses.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657277/video.mp4

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
12367 Service Hotline Public Welfare Promotional Video “Connect the World Closer, Expand Dreams Wider”

Also from this source

China Immigration Service Hotline 12367 to Offer Russian, Japanese and Korean Services

From November 26, 2024, the telephone terminal of the China Immigration Service Hotline 12367 will support Russian, Japanese and Korean language...
Representatives from 57 countries, regions and 6 international organizations, are gathering in Suzhou.

Representatives from 57 countries, regions and 6 international organizations, are gathering in Suzhou.

I'm Xiao Lin from National Immigration Administration. On September 9th, the first Sub-Forum on Migration Management Cooperation was successfully...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics