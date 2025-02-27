10T Tech Unveils Another eSIM Industry First: Multi-SM-DP+ As Standard

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10T Tech, a global leader in eSIM Orchestration, has taken a huge leap forward in how eSIM solutions are delivered to mobile carriers. Today, in the lead up to Mobile World Congress, they launched the world's first eSIM platform to be multi-SM-DP+ as standard. This new solution can be delivered in under 2 weeks.

Revolutionary Multi-SM-DP+ Capability

Building upon the success of its My10T Smart Orchestration platform launched in February 2024, 10T Tech leads the way in solving the challenge of how carriers can integrate multiple eSIM solutions with their existing infrastructure through a single API.

Advantages of a Multi-SM-DP+ Solution

1. Enhanced Interoperability:

My10T Smart Orchestration can integrate with multiple GSMA-compliant eSIM platforms simultaneously.

2. Enhanced Resilience and Redundancy:

A multi-SM-DP+ structure can be used with a primary SM-DP+ for normal traffic and a secondary as a backup to which traffic can be quickly diverted in the event of an outage on the primary.

Real-time error tracking on the primary SM-DP+ ensures any outage is picked up immediately, enabling prompt diversion of traffic and minimising impact on subscriber experience.

3. Expanded Functionality:

Some SM-DP+ platforms have particular strengths in add-on services such as Multi-IMSI capabilities or Device Entitlement. My10T Smart Orchestration allows the carrier to consolidate these different strengths into one solution.

4. Unified Management of Advanced Customer Journeys for both Consumer and IoT:

In the increasingly competitive eSIM market, advanced customer journeys have become crucial for differentiation. My10T Smart Orchestration allows mobile carriers to access different advanced customer journeys from different SM-DP+ platforms, all through a single, intuitive user interface. This capability extends to both consumer and IoT use cases, enabling carriers to support IoT deployments alongside traditional consumer eSIM services.

Empowering Tomorrows eSIM Ecosystem

Fredric Liljestroem, Founder and CEO of 10T Tech, commented on this latest innovation: "With the introduction of our multi-SMDP+ solution, we're not just enhancing My10T Smart Orchestration – this industry-first development revolutionises how successful mobile carriers approach eSIM management on a global scale."

About 10T Tech:

10T Tech is a global leader in consumer eSIM and eSIM orchestration platforms, dedicated to empowering mobile carriers and enterprises to unlock the full potential of eSIM technology.