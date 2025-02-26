$10M Fund Established To Aid Transition From Firebase Dynamic Links to Branch Deep Linking Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, the industry's leading linking and measurement partner for growth-focused teams, today announced the plan to allocate $10 million toward helping teams migrate from Firebase Dynamic Links to Branch.

Firebase has made it known that on Aug. 25, 2025, Dynamic Links will officially shut down and developers will no longer be able to host or create new links. As the deadline approaches, Branch is offering a way for growth teams and developers to transition to its pioneering deep linking solution in the most cost-effective way possible.

"We understand the ripple effect caused by feature deprecation in any solution, and we want teams that are utilizing Firebase today to know they have someone in their corner as they ensure continuity of marketing efforts," said David Karnstedt, chief executive officer at Branch. "Customers who have made the transition to Branch can now view the deprecation of Firebase Dynamic Links as a serendipitous scenario, giving them the opportunity to improve deep linking experiences and marketing effectiveness via the Branch platform."

Branch's holistic solutions for engagement and performance measurement create a seamless, unbroken journey for customers and help brands make and save money by optimizing advertising spend. The company's Engagement solution features the most reliable deep linking and deferred deep linking available to marketers for owned and earned channels.

For more details on how to take advantage of the allocated transition funds, visit https://branch.io/guides/migrate-from-firebase-dynamic-links/ .

About Branch