At an event held in Durban, South Africa yesterday, Lamontville Golden Arrows announced 10bet, a global online sportsbook and games operator, as their new major sponsor in a deal that will cover both the club's main and reserve teams over the next three years. The 10bet logo will proudly grace the front of shirt of the Golden Arrows home and away kits.

Recently, 10bet also became the Official Betting Partner of South Africa's national men's team, Bafana Bafana, who recently finished in third place at the recent 2023 Cosafa Cup.

10bet becomes principal partner of Lamontville Golden Arrows

"As Lamontville Golden Arrows we are delighted to welcome on board our new sponsor, 10bet, to kick start the 2023-2024 season. We are proud to be associated with a sponsor like 10bet, a sponsor that believes in our vision, values and goals. This partnership will also give us an opportunity to engage with our football fans across the country. We are grateful to 10bet for entrusting our brand to carry their message and connect with our supporters throughout the country."

"Golden Arrows is a brand with a rich history, strong presence and support, and is a perfect complement to our own growth ambitions here at 10bet SA. The club aligns closely with our business goals, passions and values, and with this partnership, we hope to foster a stronger connection and visibility with their fans, and to share and support their passion with one of South Africa's esteemed teams," said Michelle Henriques Colborne, Chief Revenue Officer at 10bet SA.

10bet SA has great ambitions to expand their presence and strengthen their sponsorship portfolio within the country.

"Our partnership with Bafana Bafana is one based on pride, passion and the love of the beautiful game. Bafana Bafana, is an iconic brand that's at the heart of millions of South Africans and one that has played a pivotal role in bringing people together, generating excitement, and positively impacting communities – an ideal fit for our growing brand locally," adds Colborne.

About 10bet:

10bet is one of the leading international online betting operators and for nearly 20 years has provided millions of players with the highest quality sportsbook and online games experiences. Trusted by millions globally, 10bet has a customer-centric approach and offers a diverse range of sports and markets to bet on, user friendly and intuitive interface, rewarding and engaging gameplay, great odds across all sports, fast pay-outs and online games powered by multiple providers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2164127/10bet_1.jpg

